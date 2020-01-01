'There will be changes in position' - Solskjaer gives verdict on Premier League title race

The Man United boss is expecting changes at the top of the table over a busy festive period

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to kick on over the next few weeks and make a push towards the top of the Premier League table over the busy Christmas period.

The point against means United find themselves five points behind league leaders having played a game less despite a relatively poor start to the season.

The festive period throws up lots of fixtures with United travelling to on Thursday before hosting Leeds at Old Trafford next weekend and then they have clashes against Leicester and before the new year and Solskjaer is expecting changes at the top.

“I think Christmas time with the amount of games in a short space of time and then not even the amount of games, there will be changes in positions,” the Man Utd manager said when asked about the title race.

“We have a game less but it’s a big moment in the season, this time around Christmas, then get to the new year, then you have a break with the , maybe then we will have a clearer view of how it will look for us now that we have recovered from the setback of the Leipzig game.

"Of course we wanted three points against City but we couldn’t - but now we are looking for the Sheffield United and games.”

If United are to push closer to that top spot they’re going to have to find their scoring form at home. They’ve managed just three league goals at Old Trafford this season and two of them have come from the penalty spot. But the lack of goalmouth action is not worrying Solskjaer.

“If you compare our goal tally from last season to now we are ahead way with the amount of games that we have played and the amount of goals we have scored whether that is home or away it doesn't really matter,” Solskjaer explained.

“I think teams, and bigger teams set the stall out to defend against us and be happy with a draw. That is of course a challenge for us but I think we have proven in many games that we do create chances.

"I think we have scored and created a lot of chances at certain moments and it’s more varied in the way we score.”