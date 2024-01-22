Syria vs India: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Syria and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

India enter their final Group B game in the 2023 Asian Cup against Syria on Tuesday, hoping to make it to the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Following a 1-0 defeat to Australia, Hector Cuper's side can still finish second despite picking up just a point so far, in the event Uzbekistan favourably lose against Australia in the other group game to be played simultaneously.

However, given their 2-0 and 3-0 losses against Australia and Uzbekistan respectively, it is a much bigger task at hand for Igor Stimac's Blue Tigers who will need to win with a big enough margin and hope for a few other results to go their way.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Syria vs India kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am GMT Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium

The Asian Cup match between Syria and India will be played at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

It will kick off at 11:30 am GMT on Tuesday, January 23, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Syria vs India online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TrillerTV, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Syria team news

Cuper is once again expected to stick with a similar lineup for the must-win encounter.

There may be a change up front with Omar Khribin likely to be handed a start ahead of Pablo Sabbag, while Antonio Yakoub will also push for a spot in the XI.

Syria possible XI: Madania; Weiss, Ousou, Krouma, Ajan; Al Aswad, Elias, Ham, Ramadan; Khribin, Hesar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alma, Madania, Mosa, Sarraf Defenders: Ousou, Ajan, Midani, Jenyat, Krouma, Kurdaghli, Al Khouli, Weiss Midfielders: Ham, Hmeisheh, Al Marmour, Ramadan, Anez, Abraham, Youssef, Elias, Hesar Forwards: Khribin, Al Dali, Sabbag, Yakoub, Al Aswad

India team news

With the likes of Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh already missing the tournament through injuries, it is believed that Lallianzuala Chhangte and Amrinder Singh missed the Uzbekistan game due to knocks of their own.

While India and Sunil Chhetri look for their first goal in this edition of the tournament, in case Chhangte is ruled out again, Udanta Singh is likely to be deployed on the left side.

Deepak Tangri and Suresh Singh could feature in the middle.

India possible XI: Gurpreet; Poojary, Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra; Suresh, Tangri; Manvir, Samad, Udanta; Chhetri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gurpreet, Kaith, Amrinder Defenders: Bheke, Bose, Lalchungnunga, Jhingan, Mishra, Kotal, Poojary, Mehtab, Tangri Midfielders: Thapa, Suresh, Fernandes, Colaco, Mahesh, Udanta, Rahul, Chhangte, Samad, Apuia Forwards: Manvir, Chhetri, Vikram, Pandita

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Syria and India across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 16, 2019 India 1-1 Syria Intercontinental Cup August 22, 2012 India 2-1 Syria Nehru Cup August 31, 2009 India 0-0 (1-1 AET, 5-4 pen.) Syria Nehru Cup August 29, 2009 India 0-1 Syria Nehru Cup August 29, 2007 India 1-0 Syria International Friendly

Useful links