Southend United vs Chesterfield: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

From the dramatic play-off final defeat to Notts County in May, Chesterfield currently lead the National League standings as Paul Cook's side take on Southend United on Saturday.
Last involved in a 2-0 loss at Altrincham, the Shrimpers are 16th but would be up in the play-offs had it not been for a 10-point deduction in August.
Chesterfield's seven-game winning run amid an unbeaten streak of 15 games in all competitions includes a 1-0 FA Cup win over Portsmouth before returning to a 4-2 league victory against Barnet among the recent results.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Southend vs Chesterfield kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 18, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Roots Hall
The National League match between Southend United and Chesterfield will be played at the Roots Hall Football Stadium in Southend-on-Sea, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on November 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Southend vs Chesterfield online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Southend team news
Right-back Gus Scott-Morriss is on four yellow cards but Southend boss Kevin Maher is expected to stick to his familiar back four.
With 11 goals in 18 games, Harry Cardwell should start in attack, alongside Charlton Athletic loanee Daniel Kanu.
Southend possible XI: Martin; Scott-Morriss, Kensdale, Kabongolo, Ralph; Coker, Fonguck, Husin, Bridge; Cardwell, Kanu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martin, Andeng-Ndi
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Lomas, Kensdale, Kabongolo, Ralph, Dimitriou, Scott-Morriss
|Midfielders:
|Miley, Husin, Fonguck, Bridge, Wood, Vilhete, Coker
|Forwards:
|Cardwell, Mooney, Powell, Kanu
Chesterfield team news
Defender Tyrone Williams remains out with a thigh injury sustained in October, while Joe Quigley returned from an ankle injury and scored in the 4-2 win over Barnet.
Chesterfield possible XI: Tyrer; Grimes, Palmer, Horton; Jones, Naylor, Banks, Dobra; Mandeville, Quigley, Colclough
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Boot, Tyrer, Chadwick
|Defenders:
|Grimes, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton, Clements, Sheckleford
|Midfielders:
|Naylor, Oldaker, Banks, Jones, King, Mandeville, Hobson, Jacobs, Colclough, Dobra, Curtis
|Forwards:
|Griggs, Quigley, Berry-McNally
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 7, 2023
|Southend United 1-2 Chesterfield
|National League
|September 13, 2022
|Cheterfield 3-2 Southend United
|National League
|March 5, 2022
|Chesterfield 2-2 Southend United
|National League
|November 6, 2021
|Chesterfield 3-1 Southend United
|FA Cup
|October 9, 2021
|Southend United 0-4 Chesterfield
|National League