Southend United vs Chesterfield: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the National League match between Southend and Chesterfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

From the dramatic play-off final defeat to Notts County in May, Chesterfield currently lead the National League standings as Paul Cook's side take on Southend United on Saturday.

Last involved in a 2-0 loss at Altrincham, the Shrimpers are 16th but would be up in the play-offs had it not been for a 10-point deduction in August.

Chesterfield's seven-game winning run amid an unbeaten streak of 15 games in all competitions includes a 1-0 FA Cup win over Portsmouth before returning to a 4-2 league victory against Barnet among the recent results.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Southend vs Chesterfield kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Roots Hall

The National League match between Southend United and Chesterfield will be played at the Roots Hall Football Stadium in Southend-on-Sea, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on November 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Southend vs Chesterfield online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Southend team news

Right-back Gus Scott-Morriss is on four yellow cards but Southend boss Kevin Maher is expected to stick to his familiar back four.

With 11 goals in 18 games, Harry Cardwell should start in attack, alongside Charlton Athletic loanee Daniel Kanu.

Southend possible XI: Martin; Scott-Morriss, Kensdale, Kabongolo, Ralph; Coker, Fonguck, Husin, Bridge; Cardwell, Kanu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martin, Andeng-Ndi Defenders: Taylor, Lomas, Kensdale, Kabongolo, Ralph, Dimitriou, Scott-Morriss Midfielders: Miley, Husin, Fonguck, Bridge, Wood, Vilhete, Coker Forwards: Cardwell, Mooney, Powell, Kanu

Chesterfield team news

Defender Tyrone Williams remains out with a thigh injury sustained in October, while Joe Quigley returned from an ankle injury and scored in the 4-2 win over Barnet.

Chesterfield possible XI: Tyrer; Grimes, Palmer, Horton; Jones, Naylor, Banks, Dobra; Mandeville, Quigley, Colclough

Position Players Goalkeepers: Boot, Tyrer, Chadwick Defenders: Grimes, Palmer, Freckleton, Horton, Clements, Sheckleford Midfielders: Naylor, Oldaker, Banks, Jones, King, Mandeville, Hobson, Jacobs, Colclough, Dobra, Curtis Forwards: Griggs, Quigley, Berry-McNally

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 7, 2023 Southend United 1-2 Chesterfield National League September 13, 2022 Cheterfield 3-2 Southend United National League March 5, 2022 Chesterfield 2-2 Southend United National League November 6, 2021 Chesterfield 3-1 Southend United FA Cup October 9, 2021 Southend United 0-4 Chesterfield National League

