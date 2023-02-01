Sky Sports in February 2023: full schedule and how to watch on UK TV

The full February 2023 Sky Sports schedule

February’s schedule on Sky Sports kicks off tonight with the second leg of the Carabao Cup between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

United take a three goal advantage into tonight’s game at Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to bag their first piece of silverware of the Erik Ten Haag era.

Elsewhere on Sky Sports throughout the course of February is a total of 15 live Premier League matches. Highlights include the West London Derby between Chelsea and Fulham this coming Friday, February 3, Spurs against City, Eddie Howe’s return to the Vitality with Newcastle, Leeds versus Man Utd, Liverpool versus Everton, Newcastle versus Liverpool and Spurs against Chelsea.

Sky Sports hold the rights to a total of 128 live Premier League games a season until the end of the 2024-25 season when contracts will be renewed. As well as broadcasting rights to the Premier League and Carabao Cup, customers can also enjoy action from the Sky Bet Championship and German Bundesliga.

Sky Sports February 2023 Premier League schedule

DateKick-OffMatch
03/02/2320:00Chelsea vs Fulham
04/02/2317:30Newcastle United vs West Ham United
05/02/2314:00Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
05/02/2316:30Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
11/02/2317:30Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
12/02/2314:00Leeds United vs Manchester United
12/02/2316:30Manchester City vs Aston Villa
13/02/2320:00Liverpool vs Everton
18/02/2317:30Newcastle United vs Liverpool
19/02/2314:00Manchester United vs Leicester City
19/02/2316:30Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
24/02/2320:00Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
25/02/2317:30Bournemouth vs Manchester City
25/02/2319:45Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
26/02/2313:30Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Cheapest Sky Sports package deals and bundles

Sky are currently offering their Sky TV, Sky Sports and Netflix bundle deal for their lowest ever price.

The deal, which amounts to £44 per month, is available for the next couple of days and also comes with the advantage of having no additional set-up fees.

The best place to find deals for the latest Sky TV packages is sky.com/deals which currently lists the Complete Sky Sports bundle, available as an extra for existing Sky Sports customers, at £25 per month.

You can check full TV listings on our Football On TV Schedule page.

