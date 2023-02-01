The full February 2023 Sky Sports schedule

February’s schedule on Sky Sports kicks off tonight with the second leg of the Carabao Cup between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

United take a three goal advantage into tonight’s game at Old Trafford as the Red Devils look to bag their first piece of silverware of the Erik Ten Haag era.

Elsewhere on Sky Sports throughout the course of February is a total of 15 live Premier League matches. Highlights include the West London Derby between Chelsea and Fulham this coming Friday, February 3, Spurs against City, Eddie Howe’s return to the Vitality with Newcastle, Leeds versus Man Utd, Liverpool versus Everton, Newcastle versus Liverpool and Spurs against Chelsea.

Sky Sports hold the rights to a total of 128 live Premier League games a season until the end of the 2024-25 season when contracts will be renewed. As well as broadcasting rights to the Premier League and Carabao Cup, customers can also enjoy action from the Sky Bet Championship and German Bundesliga.

Sky Sports February 2023 Premier League schedule

Date Kick-Off Match 03/02/23 20:00 Chelsea vs Fulham 04/02/23 17:30 Newcastle United vs West Ham United 05/02/23 14:00 Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United 05/02/23 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City 11/02/23 17:30 Bournemouth vs Newcastle United 12/02/23 14:00 Leeds United vs Manchester United 12/02/23 16:30 Manchester City vs Aston Villa 13/02/23 20:00 Liverpool vs Everton 18/02/23 17:30 Newcastle United vs Liverpool 19/02/23 14:00 Manchester United vs Leicester City 19/02/23 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United 24/02/23 20:00 Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 25/02/23 17:30 Bournemouth vs Manchester City 25/02/23 19:45 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 26/02/23 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

