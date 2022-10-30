November on Sky Sports: full Premier League schedule for the 2022-23 football season

Don't miss out on the biggest games this season

November marks the beginning of the 2022 World Cup - the first ever World Cup to be held outside the months May, June or July.

What this means for the Premier League, of course, is an extended break that will last through until December 26 when the season is set to restart.

Until then, however, there is still plenty to play for with Sky Sports set to broadcast seven live games throughout the course of the month.

Date Kick-Off Match 05/11/2022 17:30 Everton vs Leicester City 06/11/2022 14:00 Southampton vs Newcastle United 06/11/2022 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool 12/11/2022 17:30 Newcastle United vs Chelsea 12/11/2022 19:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal 13/11/2022 14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa 13/11/2022 16:30 Fulham vs Manchester United

Among Sky Sports’ highlights throughout the month of November will be Liverpool’s trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, November 6. The Reds have struggled to perform to their pre-season expectations throughout the campaign so far. While their season will largely be defined by what happens post-World Cup, Jürgen Klopp will be keen for his side to go into the break with as much momentum as possible.

Newcastle United, whose impressive early season form has propelled them into potential European qualification contention, will welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park on Saturday, November 12.

At the time of publishing, Newcastle have lost just once in the Premier League so far this season - the same number as league leaders Arsenal and league favourites Manchester City - victory over Graham Potter’s Chelsea would only reinforce the growing belief around Tyneside.

Following on from Newcastle versus Chelsea on the same Saturday Night schedule is Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Arsenal. The Gunners have been the story of the season so far and will hope to use their strong foundation when the campaign gets back underway on Boxing Day.