Simpore bags brace as Dinamo-BSUPC maul ABFF U19

The Burkina Faso star continued with her scoring form to help Maleyew Yury's side extend their run in Sunday's encounter

Salimata Simpore netted twice for Dinamo-BSUPC as they thrashed ABFF U19 8-0 in the Belarusian Women's League contest on Sunday.

Simpore is enjoying an incredible start to life in Belarus, having scored her seventh goal in seven matches in a 6-0 Belarusian Women's Cup triumph over Zorka-BSU last Wednesday.

Dinamo went into the contest on the heels of seven games with no defeats and extended the feat with the latest win thanks to 's Claudia Dabda and Burkina Faso's Simpore.

Anastasia Shlapakova opened the scoring for the hosts to launch the goal feast for Maleyew Yury's side after just four minutes into the tie.

Simpore scored to double the lead for Dinamo five minutes later before Anastasiya Linnik grabbed the third in the 33rd minute, and the Burkina Faso striker bagged her brace three minutes later.

Hanna Pilipenko ensured the home side continued from where they left off in the first half as she scored nine minutes after the restart.

Karina Olkhovik fired home a sixth for the hosts in the 61st minute before Linnik registered her second goal of the encounter and substitute Valeria Shakhray wrapped up 15 minutes from full-time.

Simpore, who played 65 minutes of the encounter, has now scored eight goals in eight appearances for Dinamo, while Cameroon's Dabda was involved from the start to the finish.

A win saw Dinamo maintained their winning run to eight and retain their three-point lead at the top, ahead of closest rivals Minsk.

They are expected to keep up their high flying start when they take on Dnepr Mogilev, who bowed 9-0 to Minsk on June 4.