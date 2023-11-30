Servette vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Servette and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma and Servette are still in contention for the Europa League knockout phase when the latter host the Italian side in a Group G tie in Geneva on Thursday.

However, a defeat for the hosts here can spell the end of their Europa League conquest, while Jose Moutinho's men are currently tied on points with Slavia Prague with nine points atop the group.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Servette vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Stade de Geneve

The UEFA Europa League match between Servette and Roma will be played at Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 30 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Servette vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 5 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Servette team news

With Joel Mall forced off in the 2-0 league win over Grasshoppers at the weekend, Jeremy Frick is likely to deputise in goal.

Having missed the same game on account of a minor niggle, Miroslav Stevanovic is expected to be available for Roma's visit.

However, the likes of Enzo Crivelli, Jerome Onguene, Leo Besson and David Douline are expected to remain sidelined, while Alexis Antunes and Hussayn Touati made their returns against Grasshoppers.

Servette possible XI: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Baron; Stevanovic, Cognat, Ondoua, Kutesa; Guillemenot, Bedia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frick Defenders: Vouilloz, Severin, Baron, Rouiller, Souare, Henchoz, Mazikou, Behrami, Bolla, Tsunemoto, Diallo, Kaloga, Magnin Midfielders: Ondoua, Diba, Cognat, Antunes, Kutesa, Touati, Ouattara, Stevanovic, Lyng Forwards: Fofana, Bedia, Guillemenot, Rodelin, Patricio

Roma team news

Mourinho has the usual absentees in Tammy Abraham, Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling and Renato Sanches on account of their respective issues.

Goalkeeper Mile Svilar has started ahead of Rui Patricio in all four previous Europa League outings and the same approach is likely to continue.

Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku will be expected to deliver the goods in attack.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Diego Llorente, N'Dicka; Celik, Bove, Paredes, Aouar, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 5, 2023 Roma 4-0 Servette UEFA Europa League

