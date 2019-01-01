Live Scores
Senegal's Amadou Sagna sets fastest U20 World Cup goal record

The midfielder’s early goal smashed the record set by a Nigerian for the fastest in the history of the Fifa World Youth Championship
Amadou Sagna engraved his name in Fifa’s history books with his opener in Senegal’s 3-0 win over Tahiti on Thursday.

Sagna scored for the Young Lions of Teranga after just 9.6 seconds of the clash to set the record for the fastest goal ever in the U20 World Cup.

The previous fastest goal on record came in 1985 against Canada, when Nigeria’s Monday Odiaka found the net in just 14 seconds.

After his record-breaking feat, the 19-year-old Cayor Foot star scored two more goals to wrap up his hat-trick at Arena Lublin to help Senegal to a flying start in Poland.

Joseph Koto's boys next face Colombia on May 26 in Lublin.

