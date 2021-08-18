Sandesh Jhingan joins Croatian top tier club HNK Sibenik

Sandesh Jhingan secured his move from ATK Mohun Bagan FC to HNK Sibenik.

Sandesh Jhingan has joined Croatian top division club HNK Sibenik on Wednesday, the club announced in an official statement. He underwent a medical test with the Croatian club on Tuesday.

The Indian international is set to ply his trade for the European club after spending the last season with Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan.

The centre back had signed a five-year contract with the Kolkata football giants last year. He, however, activated a clause that allowed him to terminate the contract and join the European club.

"I have nothing but a big thank you to say to everyone involved at ATK Mohun Bagan. The last year was my comeback from injury and it turned out to be one of my best years and it was all because of my brother like teammates and coach Antonio Habas, his staff and coach Sanjay sen who all motivated me and pushed me to improve every day and I will be thankful for what they all have done for me in this past year," Jhingan said on Twitter.

"Mr Goenka and all the Management Members have been very supportive and they know although this decision means one player less for them it means one fan more for them as I will always be a fan for the way the club is run. A big thank you to the fans who supported me who make this beautiful club what it is and all the best to the team AFC Cup starting today and Indian Super League," he added.



Jhingan, 28, joins the club having made 42 appearances for the national team. He had made his professional debut on October 6, 2012, for United Sikkim in I-League and moves away from Indian club football after almost two decades of experience.

His new club Sibenik is yet to win the Croatian top division league title. Their best finish was registered in the 2009-10 season when they finished fourth.

The Indian, who was awarded the All India Football Federation (AIFF) men's footballer of the year 2020-21, will be eager to help the club grow with his experience.