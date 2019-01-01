Sadio Mane reaches Liverpool milestone with brace against Burnley

The Senegal international found the back of the net twice to match two club records at Anfield on Sunday

Sadio Mane has become the 56th player to score 50 goals for with his brace in their 4-1 win over .

The 26-year-old joins ’s Mohamed Salah in the elite list of players to have reached the goals milestone with his efforts in each half of Sunday’s encounter.

Mane gave Jurgen Klopp's men a first-half lead in the 29th minute after Roberto Firmino's 19th-minute effort cancelled out Ashley Westwood's opener for the visitors.

After the restart, Firmino extended the dominance with his second goal in the 67th minute before Mane wrapped up the win with his 16th league goal of the season shortly after Johaan Gudmundsson pulled a goal back for Burnley in the stoppage time.

Sunday’s efforts at Anfield makes the Senegalese star the fifth Liverpool player to score in six consecutive Premier League home appearances after Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah.

5 - Sadio Mane has become the fifth Liverpool player to score in six consecutive Premier League home appearances, after Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah. Famous. #LIVBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2019

Salah was in action for the entire for 90 minutes but was unable to end his goal drought while Guinea’s Naby Keita was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute.

Liverpool are now a point adrift of with 73 points from 30 games and the African stars will be looking to help the Reds when they visit on Wednesday for the return leg of their Uefa round of 16 fixture.