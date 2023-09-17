Roma vs Empoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday’s Serie A action rounds off with an intriguing clash at the Stadio Olimpico as Jose Mourinho's Roma are set to welcome Empoli in search of their first win of the season.

Three games into the 2023/2024 Serie A season, and it’s fair to say that things have not gone as planned for the Giallorossi. Having made some eye-catching signings in Renato Sanches, Leandro Paredes, and Romelu Lukaku, many expected Jose Mourinho's side to make a serious push for Champions League football, and perhaps even the Scudetto.

Instead, the hosts are in the bottom-three, having only garnered one point out of a possible nine after a rocky start to the season. Having kicked things off with a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina, Jose Mourinho’s men have gone on to lose 2-1 to Hellas Verona and AC Milan in their last two Serie A fixtures.

The good news for Roma is that it is still early days in the season and the international break couldn't have come at a better time for Mourinho's troops to reset things, so there's still time to turn things around.

Roma may be having a difficult time right now, but Empoli have had an even worse start to the season. They are rooted to the foot of the table, having lost all three of their matches so far, failing to find the back of the net even once in that stretch.

The visitors head to the capital club off the back of a 2-0 home defeat to Juventus in their Serie A fixture prior to the international break.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Empoli kick-off time

Date: September 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A game between Roma and AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla are long-term absentees after tearing their anterior cruciate ligaments last season. Mourinho continues to need to chop and change his starting XI, with Lorenzo Pellegrini now likely to miss this one after pulling out of the Azzurri camp with an injury, joining Renato Sanches and Sardar Azmoun in the treatment room.

Gianluca Mancini was also sent back from the Italy camp early, but is set to start in defence, partnered by debutant Evan N’Dicka, with Chris Smalling also left out of the squad due to injury.

But there is some encouraging news up front for the Giallorossi as Mourinho might be able to start with an attacking front two of Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala. The Argentine maestro has been cleared fit to play after an injury, while Lukaku could make his first start at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma (3-5-2): Patricio; Ndicka, Llorente, Mancini; Çelik, Cristante; Bove, Paredes, Zalewski; Dybala, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove Forwards: El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku

Empoli team news

Empoli boss Paolo Zanetti has no fresh injury concerns, but will probably still be without the services of Elia Caprile for the trip to Rome due to an ankle injury, and sweating over Daniel Maldini’s match fitness. Emmanuel Gyasi might return to the starting XI, but the main focus will be trying to limit Roma's goal-scoring opportunities at the other end this Sunday.

Empoli (4-3-3): Berisha; Bereszyński, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Pezzella; Maleh, Marin, Fazzini; Baldanzi, Caputo, Gyasi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Berisha, Perisan, S tubljar Defenders: Bereszyński, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Pezzella, Cacace, Ismalji, Bastoni Midfielders: Maleh, Marin, Fazzini, Grassi, Kovalenko, Ranocchia Forwards: Baldanzi, Caputo, Gyasi, Cambiaghi, Destro, Shpendi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/2/23 Roma 2-0 Empoli Italy Serie A 12/9/22 Empoli 1-2 Roma Italy Serie A 23/1/22 Empoli 2-4 Roma Italy Serie A 3/10/21 Roma 2-0 Empoli Italy Serie A 11/3/19 Roma 2-1 Empoli Italy Serie A

