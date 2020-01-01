Robert Jarni - Lalengmawia is among the top three midfielders in India

The Croatian manager heaped praise on India’s U17 World Cup stars Lalengmawia and Ninthoiganba Meetei…

are winless in nine matches in the (ISL) and are now out of contention for the playoffs.

They have nothing but pride at stake when they take on in their 15th match of the season at home and will hope to end their campaign on a high.

The Highlanders boss Robert Jarni isn’t pleased about his team's situation. “We don’t have pressure anymore but I want to have that kind of pressure because I want to win. If there is no pressure, no motive it is not good for us. The last match, we didn’t play so well, we drew, now we want to play well and win the game.”

The Croatian boss lauded youngsters Lalengmawia and Ninthoiganba Meetei’s performance this season. He further added that Lalengmawia is currently among the top three midfielders in the country.

“At the start, when we watched him at the training sessions and at one moment, we saw he has qualities to play in the first team. At this moment he is our best player. He is only 19 years old. I also think Ninthoiganba Meetei will also be the same. They have big future not only for this club but for the Indian national team as well. It is also important how they develop in future.”

Jarni also suggested that he has already recommended coach Igor Stimac to take the two midfielders into the national team setup.

“I already spoke with him (Stimac) and I spoke about Mawia. I think does not have that kind of player in that position. I already told (him) that Mawia is among the top three midfielders in India.”

When asked about the performance of the foreign players in his team, Jarni said, “I really don’t know what to say because some of the players who left us they really played well. It is not easy for our new foreign players to adapt to new conditions. You have to know your teammates, you need months to adapt with the club.”

The Highlanders boss confirmed that Nikhil Kadam and Provat Lakra are injured and they have been ruled out for the season.