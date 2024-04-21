Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 El Clasico

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will look to move 11 points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of La Liga table when they host their eternal rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu for the latest edition of El Clasico.

The fierce rivals head into the blockbuster top-of-the-table La Liga showdown off the back of very contrasting results.

League leaders Los Blancos took their revenge on Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this week by advancing into the semi-finals following a dramatic penalty shootout win at the Etihad Stadium.

Barca, meanwhile, blew a lead away to suffer an exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain after a disappointing second leg on home soil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid will host La Liga game between Real Madrid and Barcelona, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the United Kingdom. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender David Alaba due to knee injuries.

On the flip side, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could be bolstered by a double fitness boost for this game.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior were both taken off against Manchester City on Wednesday due to respective knocks, but they are expected to be available from the start on Sunday night.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Barcelona team news

Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen will both return to the squad after missing the PSG match due to suspension.

Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries, but the Catalan side are otherwise in good nick, with defender Ronald Araujo also available, as his suspension only applies to European games.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, F de Jong; Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Score 15/01/24 Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona Supercopa de España FT 28/10/23 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid LaLiga FT 30/07/23 Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid Club Friendly Games FT 06/04/23 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey FT 20/03/23 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid LaLiga FT

Useful links