Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

Real Madrid will be looking to claim back the La Liga summit spot from Girona when Los Blancos play hosts to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti's side most recently clinched the Clasico tie by defeating Barcelona 2-1 amid a seven-game unbeaten run since the 3-1 Madrid derby defeat to Atletico Madrid in September.
On the other hand, Rayo are within three points of fifth-placed Real Betis and come into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Atletico Lugones in Copa del Rey.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 5, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 5 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao continue to remain sidelined with knee injuries, with Aurelien Tchouameni potentially set to miss out on the rest of the season with a broken foot.
Dani Ceballos and is ruled out through their respective injuries. However, Arda Guler is available and could make his club debut here.
Meanwhile, with Ferland Mendy nursing a muscular problem, Fran Garcia may be brought in at left back.
Eduardo Camavinga can feature in midfield, although Luka Modric and Joselu are options, while Toni Kroos and Rodrygo should retain their spots in the XI.
Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Rayo Vallecano team news
Comparatively, Rayo boss Francisco has a full strength squad at his disposal and will be expected to name a similar lineup from the 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad last weekend.
Radamel Falcao and Bebe, despite the strikes against Atletico Lugones, may start from the bench, with Oscar Trejo among those to be deployed just behind forward Raul de Tomas.
Rayo Vallecano possible XI: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino; Palazon, Lopez, Trejo, Ciss, Garcia; De Tomas
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dimitrievski, Cardenas
|Defenders:
|Lejeune, Mumin, Hernandez, Pascual, Espino, Chavarria, Balliu, Ratiu
|Midfielders:
|Valentin, Perez, Lopez, Ciss, Nteka, Pozo, Garcia, De Frutos
|Forwards:
|De Tomas, Camello, Falcao, Trejo, Bebe, Palazon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 24, 2023
|Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
|La Liga
|Nov 7, 2022
|Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Feb 26, 2022
|Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Nov 6, 2021
|Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano
|La Liga
|Apr 28, 2019
|Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga