Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League quarter-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A fierce battle is set to ensue at the Bernabeu as defending champions Manchester City face record winners Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

A little over a year ago Pep Guardiola's men steamrolled the 14-time winners 5-1 over two legs to reach the summit clash where City eventually defeated Inter Milan in the final.

This time around, the Citizens defeated Copenhagen 6-2 while Carlo Ancelotti's side overcame RB Leipzig 2-1 to get to this stage.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Eder Militao made a comeback as a late substitute in the 2-0 league win against Athletic Club after recovering from his ACL setback.

Dani Ceballos may also not be ready for a start yet, while Brahim Diaz would need to make way for Vinicius Jr as the latter returns from a domestic ban.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Manchester City team news

Kyle Walker is set to miss the first leg with a hamstring injury, while Nathan Ake is more of a doubt than Josko Gvardiol due to their own concerns.

Manuel Akanji, who replaced Gvardiol in the 4-2 domestic win at Crystal Palace at the weekend, could start at left-back at the Bernabeu.

The likes of Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are likely to return to the XI.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 17, 2023 Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League May 9, 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City UEFA Champions League May 4, 2022 Real Madrid 2-1 (3-1 AET) Manchester City UEFA Champions League April 26, 2022 Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League August 7, 2020 Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

