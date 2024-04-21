PSG vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Europe-chasing Lyon at Parc des Princes for a Ligue 1 contest on Sunday night.

Eyeing up a historic treble in Kylian Mbappe's final season at the club, Les Parisiens enjoyed a memorable night in the Champions League on Tuesday as they edged out Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate in the thrilling quarter-final tie to progress to the last four.

With a Coupe de France final and a Champions League semi-final on the horizon, Luis Enrique's men will be keen to wrap up the Ligue 1 title as soon as possible, currently sitting 10 points clear of surprise package Brest at the top of the table.

They face a Lyon side who have climbed up to seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, only two points behind sixth-placed Lens, after picking up 13 points from their last five Ligue 1 contests since the start of March.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 21 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Lyon to the Parc des Princes on Sunday, April 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is set to be out until the end of the month with an Achilles injury, while left Layvin Kurzawa is unavailable due to a back issue.

There could be a raft of changes in the offing from head coach Luis Enrique from the side that started the victory at Barcelona on Tuesday, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele potentially given a much-needed breather.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Barcola, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Lyon team news

Starting left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will be unavailable for selection for Lyon at Parc des Princes on Sunday after being sent off late in the victory against Brest last time out.

Brazilian Henrique Silva represents the most natural option to slot into the left side of their four-man backline. Providing the large chunk of the attacking firepower for Les Gones, former Arsenal marksman Alexandre Lacazette has fired 15 goals in 24 Ligue 1 games for his side so far in 2023-24.

Lyon possible XI: Lopes; Maitland-Niles, Mata, O'Brien, Silva; Caqueret, Matic, Tolisso; Cherki, Benrahma, Lacazette

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopes, Perri, Bengui, Diarra Defenders: Diomande, Tagliafico, Lovren, O'Brien, Adryelson, Kumbedi, Silva, Mata, Caleta-Car, Boueye Midfielders: Akouokou, Caqueret, Tolisso, El Djebali, Matic, Diawara, El-Arouch, Maitland-Niles, Iala, Kante, Bossiwa-Bessolo, Ehling, Lagha Forwards: Balde, Orban, Fofana, Benrahma, Cherki, Dib, Wissa, Fall, Lega

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/09/23 Olympique Lyonnais 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 03/04/23 Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Olympique Lyonnais Ligue 1 19/09/22 Olympique Lyonnais 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 10/01/22 Olympique Lyonnais 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 20/09/21 Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Olympique Lyonnais Ligue 1

