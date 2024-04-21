This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

PSG vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ligue 1Paris Saint-Germain vs LyonParis Saint-GermainLyon

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will host Europe-chasing Lyon at Parc des Princes for a Ligue 1 contest on Sunday night.

Eyeing up a historic treble in Kylian Mbappe's final season at the club, Les Parisiens enjoyed a memorable night in the Champions League on Tuesday as they edged out Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate in the thrilling quarter-final tie to progress to the last four.

With a Coupe de France final and a Champions League semi-final on the horizon, Luis Enrique's men will be keen to wrap up the Ligue 1 title as soon as possible, currently sitting 10 points clear of surprise package Brest at the top of the table.

They face a Lyon side who have climbed up to seventh in the Ligue 1 standings, only two points behind sixth-placed Lens, after picking up 13 points from their last five Ligue 1 contests since the start of March.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 21 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm BST
Venue:Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Lyon to the Parc des Princes on Sunday, April 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is set to be out until the end of the month with an Achilles injury, while left Layvin Kurzawa is unavailable due to a back issue.

There could be a raft of changes in the offing from head coach Luis Enrique from the side that started the victory at Barcelona on Tuesday, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele potentially given a much-needed breather.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembele, Barcola, Mbappe

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
Defenders:Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
Midfielders:Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
Forwards:K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Lyon team news

Starting left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will be unavailable for selection for Lyon at Parc des Princes on Sunday after being sent off late in the victory against Brest last time out.

Brazilian Henrique Silva represents the most natural option to slot into the left side of their four-man backline. Providing the large chunk of the attacking firepower for Les Gones, former Arsenal marksman Alexandre Lacazette has fired 15 goals in 24 Ligue 1 games for his side so far in 2023-24.

Lyon possible XI: Lopes; Maitland-Niles, Mata, O'Brien, Silva; Caqueret, Matic, Tolisso; Cherki, Benrahma, Lacazette

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopes, Perri, Bengui, Diarra
Defenders:Diomande, Tagliafico, Lovren, O'Brien, Adryelson, Kumbedi, Silva, Mata, Caleta-Car, Boueye
Midfielders:Akouokou, Caqueret, Tolisso, El Djebali, Matic, Diawara, El-Arouch, Maitland-Niles, Iala, Kante, Bossiwa-Bessolo, Ehling, Lagha
Forwards:Balde, Orban, Fofana, Benrahma, Cherki, Dib, Wissa, Fall, Lega

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/09/23Olympique Lyonnais 1-4 Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1
03/04/23Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Olympique LyonnaisLigue 1
19/09/22Olympique Lyonnais 0-1 Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1
10/01/22Olympique Lyonnais 1-1 Paris Saint-GermainLigue 1
20/09/21Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Olympique LyonnaisLigue 1

