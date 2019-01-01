Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 4

This weekend, six MSL teams will avoid the relegation zone whatever happens, while the bottom six are either already there or risk being pushed there.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Only three rounds have been played in this season's Malaysia Super League, but already several packs have formed up in the standings, with round four set to be played this weekend.

The top four, Kedah, Pahang, JDT and Melaka United are all on seven points, and they can reach top spot, or drop to sixth place if things don't go their way.

The remaining two top six teams, PKNS FC and newcomers Petaling Jaya City, both on four points, will stay out of the relegation zone regardless of what happens. But if they can win their matches this weekend and other results favour them, they can climb up as high as the second place.

The bottom six teams in the standings meanwhile are either already in the relegation zone, or risk dropping down there.

Terengganu FC, Felda United, Selangor (two points) and Perak and PKNP FC (1 point) all have the chance of reaching fifth place, or being shoved to the bottom spot.

The situation of Kuala Lumpur, currently in last place without a point, may look bleak, but the City Boys can only go up from there. If they manage to beat Terengganu at home and their stars align, they could see themselves rocketing all the way up to the seventh spot.

