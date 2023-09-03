Osasuna vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Osasuna and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona find themselves five points adrift from La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they travel to Osasuna on Sunday.

As Xavi's men eye their third straight league win, it was heartening to see Robert Lewandowski break his duck of the new season in the 4-3 victory over Villarreal last weekend, with Ferran Torres scoring in back-to-back games as well.

Osasuna can also register their campaign's third win in La Liga after a 2-1 win at Valencia the last time out. Los Rojillos were last involved in a 2-2 draw against Clube Brugge, but losing 4-3 on aggregate in Europa Conference League play-offs.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Osasuna vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: El Sadar

Venue and timing of the match between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8pm BST on September 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Osasuna team news

Other than long-term absentee through a knee injury, Darko Brasanac, the hosts are well equipped for Barcelona's visit.

Ezequiel Avila is back from serving his suspension following his red against Athletic Club, while rotations from the side that face Club Brugge on Thursday are expected.

Aimar Oroz, Jesus Areso, Kike Barja and Ruben Garcia are likely to be recalled into the XI, with the likes of Sergio Herrera and David Garcia keeping their place from the first whistle.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Areso, Catena, D Garcia, Cruz; Ibanez, Munoz; Barja, Oroz, Arnaiz; Ruben Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Fernandez Defenders: D. Garcia, Catena, U. Garcia, Herrando, Mojico, Cruz, Vidal, Areso Midfielders: Torro, Munoz, Moncayola, Ibanez, Gomez Forwards: Avila, Budimir, Raul, Aimar, Barja, Pena, Arnaiz, Ru. Garcia

Barcelona team news

With their loan deals confirmed on Friday night, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix are available for selection against Osasuna.

Raphinha is back from a suspension, but Ronald Araujo and Pedri remain sidelined through injuries.

Though named in the squad, Inigo Martinez is a doubt due to a foot problem.

Lamine Yamal can see himself in the XI again, with Gavi moving to the bench given that Raphinha is back.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Romeu, De Jong; Raphinha, Gundogan, Yamal; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Kochen Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde, Cubarsi Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan, Casad, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna La Liga Nov 8, 2022 Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona La Liga Mar 13, 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna La Liga Dec 12, 2021 Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona La Liga Mar 6, 2021 Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona La Liga

Useful links