October on Sky Sports: full Premier League schedule for the 2022-23 football season

An off-again, on-again season gets back underway this weekend, kick-starting what will be an action-packed month in the Premier League. Sky Sports - who hold the monopoly on televised fixtures in the UK - are set to broadcast 17 fixtures that include all 20 Premier League clubs throughout the course of October.
Date
Kick-Off
Match
01/10/2022
17:30
West Ham Utd vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
02/10/2022
14:00
Manchester City vs Manchester United
02/10/2022
16:30
Leeds United vs Aston Villa
03/10/2022
20:00
Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest
08/10/2022
17:30
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
09/10/2022
14:00
Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
09/10/2022
16:30
Arsenal vs Liverpool
10/10/2022
20:00
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
14/10/2022
20:00
Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
15/10/2022
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton
16/10/2022
14:00
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
16/10/2022
16:30
Liverpool vs Manchester City
23/10/2022
14:00
Southampton vs Arsenal
23/10/2022
16:30
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
24/10/2022
20:00
West Ham Utd vs Bournemouth
29/10/2022
17:30
Fulham vs Everton
30/10/2022
16:15
Manchester United vs West Ham Utd
Sky Sports October Highlights
The month gets off to a flying start this weekend’s Manchester Derby. Hitting back after a difficult start, Erik Ten Hag’s side come into the game off the back of four successive victories.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have started the season in typically ominous fashion. At the time of publishing, they are one of only two sides who remain unbeaten, currently trailing leaders Arsenal by one point.
Next week, Sunday October 8, Arsenal are faced with one of their biggest tests yet when they host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Mikel Arteta’s side have been the story of the season so far, with Liverpool, winners of last season’s FA and Carabao Cups, presently lagging behind expectations. Victory for the Gunners would further vindicate their ongoing project and potentially lay down a marker for the rest of the campaign.
Liverpool will also be action on Sky Sports the following week when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield. The Reds have already dropped nine points in the campaign so far and know better than most that there is very little margin for error in the modern Premier League.