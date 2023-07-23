Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League Summer Series match between Newcastle and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa face off in Pennsylvania on Sunday in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States, as the teams continue to prepare for the 2023/24 English top-flight season.

The Toon are coming off the back of an exciting first full season under the ownership of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. The Magpies secured a fourth-place finish in last season's Premier League to earn their spot at the top table of European football after a 20-year exile.

Eddie Howe’s side will now aim to maintain those levels of consistency in the new season. The Magpies are currently unbeaten in their pre-season campaign after wins over non-league outfit Gateshead FC and Scottish giants Rangers, but will step up their preparations when they lock horns with a fellow Premier League side in the form of Aston Villa.

Aston Villa have also improved their fortunes vastly under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who guided them from the relegation contenders to a seventh placed finish in the Premier League last season, securing Europa Conference League football.

The Lions warmed their boots last week with a 1-1 draw against Walsall, and will now want to get off to a good start against a far more difficult opponent.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 am BST Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

The pre-season friendly between Newcastle United and Aston Villa will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday. Kick-off is at 12 am BST for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Jacob Murphy has recovered from a shoulder problems and could be back in pre-season action this weekend. The same goes for Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Attacker Allan Saint-Maximin will be unavailable as he closes in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

The Magpies' number one, Nick Pope, has also returned to light training after not playing a single minute of pre-season action so far due to a wrist problem, while Emil Krafth will remain absent too as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Eddie Howe will need to add more quality and depth to his squad to cope with the rigours of Premier League and Champions League football next season, but the capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is a real statement of intent, while Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is set to follow suit.

The former impressed in his first 45 minutes of action against Rangers, and could get the nod from the get-go here, with playmaker Bruno Guimaraes likely to be introduced in the second-half off the bench.

Newcastle United possible XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Anderson, Longstaff, Tonali; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Karius, Dubravka, Pope, Gillespie, Darlow Defenders: Trippier, Botman, Burn, Targett, Schar, Lascelles, Krafth, Savage, A. Murphy, J. Miley, Dummett, Ashby, Manquillo Midfielders: Anderson, Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes, L. Miley, White, Turner-Cooke, Ritchie, Willock, Joelinton Forwards: Almiron, Isak, Murphy, Wilson, Gordon, J. Murphy, B. Parkinson

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery has named summer signings Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans in Villa's travelling party for the trip to United States, while the Villains have recently announced the big-money capture of Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen, but the clash at the Lincoln Financial Field would come too early for the 24-year-old who is yet to meet his new teammates across the continent.

Bertrand Traore, Colombian striker Jhon Duran and full-back Alex Moreno haven't travelled with the squad, with the latter still recovering from a hamstring injury picked up last season. Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has completed a move newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town, and will not be involved here.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, J. Ramsey; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Marschall Defenders: Cash, Chambers, Mings, Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Revan, Digne Midfielders: Kamara, Luiz, Tielemans, Sanson, Dendoncker, Philogene, Young, Buendía, Ramsey, McGinn, Coutinho Forwards: Bailey, Archer, Kellyman, Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

The latest meeting between these two clubs was in April, where Aston Villa shocked Newcastle to come away with a 3-0 victory that day. There's not much to separate the two historical English outfit in terms of the last five head-to-heads, though, with each holding the identical 2W-1D-2L record.

Date Match Competition 15/4/23 Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle United Premier League 29/10/22 Newcastle United 4-0 Aston Villa Premier League 13/2/22 Newcastle United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League 21/8/21 Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League 13/3/21 Newcastle United 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League

