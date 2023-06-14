Out of nowhere! Newcastle edging towards stunning £50m deal for Inter star Nicolo Barella

Newcastle United are closing in on a shock deal to sign Nicolo Barella from Inter Milan for £50 million ($63.4m).

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle are reported to have held extensive talks with both Inter and Barella over a deal that would cost around £50m. The Telegraph claims that there is a belief a deal can be done, but the negotiations are not complete.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barella has played for Inter since 2020 and has developed into a superb midfield option, starring for the club as they reached the Champions League final and lost to Manchester City. The midfielder would become Newcastle's highest earner if he moved to St. James' Park.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Eddie Howe is said to have told the Newcastle board that he wants to sign two elite players this summer and there is also interest in buying James Maddison from Leicester, although they face competition from Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? They are preparing for life back in the Champions League after finishing in the top four this season and, as a result, Howe is targeting elite additions to his first-team squad.