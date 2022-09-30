New England Revolution vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS match-up takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as New England Revolution welcome Atlanta United to face them in a crucial encounter at Gillette Stadium. It is the penultimate regular season weekend of the competition - and there's still plenty to play for.

Neither side are inside the top seven of the Eastern Conference, but both can still mathematically make it if results fall their way. One must strike a decisive blow against the other to do so - but which way will it go?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

New England vs Atlanta date & kick-off time

Game: New England Revolution vs Atlanta United Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 1:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch New England vs Atlanta on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also catch the match on TUDN USA.

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA fuboTV

New England squad & team news

Four points off the top seven, the math is slightly worse for the Revolution than their rivals, but they could close the gap with a win - and if results falls their way elsewhere too.

They look set to be without DeJuan Jones however, who has a leg issue that may well keep him out of this crunch game.

Position Players Goalkeepers Knighton, Edwards Jr, Diop, Jackson, Petrovic Defenders Farrell, Gonzalez, Kessler, Makoun, Bye, Bell, Jones, De La Garza, Spaulding, Reveno Midfielders Kaptoum, Polster, Gil, Boateng, Maciel, McNamara, Borrero, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Rivera Forwards Bou, Vrioni, Rennicks, Tajouri-Shradi

Atlanta squad and team news

One of the giants of MLS could miss the postseason battle altogether - and indeed, look odds-on to do so, unless they can string together a fine final bow.

Aside from long-term absentees, Emerson Hyndman could remain sidelined with a thigh strain too, to further compound matters for the visitors.