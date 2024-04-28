Napoli vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

European contenders Napoli and Roma will face off in Sunday's Serie A encounter at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The former Italian champions will aim to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 loss at Empoli last weekend, while Daniele De Rossi's men look to strengthen their stand in the top-five following a 2-1 win over Udinese in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Roma will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, April 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Napoli vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Serie A match between Napoli and Roma will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Regular defenders Amir Rrahmani and Mario Rui are back from their respective bans, and with Mathias Olivera struggling with a thigh injury, Rui will slot in at left-back.

It should be the same three in the final third, as Victor Osimhen will continue to be flanked by Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Jesus, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi Midfielders: Lobotka, Dendocker, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Traore Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Russo, Ngonge

Roma team news

De Rossi will have an eye out for next week's Europa League fixture against German champions Bayer Leverkusen but most of his starting line-up should look familiar anyway.

Diego Llorente and Leandro Paredes are out suspended, while Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku are doubts.

As such, Juventus-owned Dean Huijsen could be called in at the back, with Evan Ndicka expected to start on the bench.

If required, either Sardar Azmoun or Tammy Abraham will replace Lukaku alongside Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy in attack.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Huijsen, Angelino; Bove, Cristante, Pellegrini; Dybala, Abraham, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 23, 2023 Roma 2-0 Napoli Serie A January 29, 2023 Napoli 2-1 Roma Serie A October 23, 2022 Roma 0-1 Napoli Serie A April 18, 2022 Napoli 1-1 Roma Serie A October 24, 2021 Roma 0-0 Napoli Serie A

