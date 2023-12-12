Napoli vs Braga: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Braga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be looking to confirm their pass into the Champions League knockouts when they welcome Braga to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Tuesday.

A draw is enough for the Italian champions to make the round of 16, while the Portuguese outfit needs to avoid defeat to secure a spot in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

Napoli vs Braga kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Sporting Braga will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on December 12 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Napoli vs Braga online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 7 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

The hosts will be missing the services of Jens Cajuste, Mathias Olivera and Mario Rui through injuries, while Victor Osimhen is likely to start in attack.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano should complete the three-man attack.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Natan; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Politano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Rrahmani, Natan, Ostigard, Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Elmas, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Politano

Braga team news

Defender Sikou Niakate is suspended for the tie after being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Union Berlin last time out.

Alvaro Djalo, Ricardo Horta and Simon Banza will all be involved in attack.

Braga possible XI: Matheus; Gomez, Fonte, Saatci, Borja; Moutinho, Carvalho; Djalo, Zalazar, R. Horta; Banza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Matheus, Hornicek, Sa Defenders: Niakate, Oliveira, Saatci, Fonte, Borja, Marin, Gomez, Mendes Midfielders: Musrati, Carvalho, A. Horta, Zalazar, Moutinho, Castro, Pizzi, Piazon Forwards: Bruma, Ruis, Roger, Djalo, Lopes, R. Horta, Banza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 20, 2023 Sporting Braga 1-2 Napoli UEFA Champions League August 4, 12 Napoli 3-1 Sporting Braga Club Friendlies

