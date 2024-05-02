Marseille vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa League semi-final

How to watch the Europa League match between Marseille and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marseille will take on Atalanta in the Europa League semi-final first-leg clash at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Thursday.

Marseille beat Benfica in the quarter-final on penalties and will be hoping to book their berth in the final. They are unbeaten in their last four games but they are up against an in-form opponent. Atalanta pulled off the difficult task of beating Liverpool in the last round and have won their last three games in a row.

Marseille vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: May 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Orange Velodrome Stadium

The match will be played at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Marseille vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

On Thursday evening, Marseille will be without center-back Samuel Gigot due to a one-match UEFA ban.

Defender Chancel Mbemba is also out for several weeks due to a knee injury, adding to Jean-Louis Gasset's list of absentees, which includes Quentin Merlin, Ismaila Sarr, Bamo Meite, and Valentin Rongier - the latter two are out for the remainder of the season.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Murillo, Gueye, Balerdi; Clauss, Harit, Veretout, Kondogbia, Garcia; Aubameyang, Moumbagna.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco Defenders: Balerdi, Garcia, Murillo Midfielders: Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Soglo, Harit Forwards: Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique

Atalanta team news

The visitors have one player suspended for the first leg, and Isak Hien's absence should pave the way for Sead Kolasinac to return.

Italy international Giorgio Scalvini made his return to the lineup last weekend after recovering from a hamstring issue. However, Emil Holm and Rafael Toloi remain unavailable.

Atalanta predicted XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Scamacc.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Djimsiti, Kolasinac, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Atalanta and Marseille.

