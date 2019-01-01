Manchester United vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Having lost three of their last four matches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have to take a leap up in class when the Catalans visit Old Trafford

’s adventure continues on Wednesday when they play host to in the first leg of their quarter-final match up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men produced an incredible comeback to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain last month but have since lost three of their last four matches.

Barcelona, meanwhile, all but tied up the Primera Division title at the weekend as they defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home, leaving Ernesto Valverde’s side with the luxury of being able to focus their energy towards their European campaign.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Man United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Herrera, Lingard Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to do without Matteo Darmian, Antonio , Eric Bailly and Alexis Sanchez because of injury.

Ander Herrera is not expected to start due to injury, though United are hopeful of a better outcome for both Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford.

Possible Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Lingard, Martial; Lukaku

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Murillo, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Boateng, Arthur Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele

Barcelona have few significant headaches, though Thomas Vermaelen continues to miss out along with Rafinha.

Ousmane Dembele has been cleared to play, while youngster Jean-Clair Todibo has travelled with the squad but is ineligible.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are priced as even money favourites to win this match, according to Bet365. Manchester United are 14/5 outsiders, while a draw can be backed at 11/4.

Match Preview

Manchester United produced one of the greatest Champions League comebacks of all time as they went to and won 3-1 last month, propelling them through to the quarter-finals of the competition on the away goals rule after a 3-3 draw on aggregate.

In the final eight they are pitted against an in-form Barcelona side, who themselves have history of ousting the Parisian side following a dramatic first-leg deficit, having recovered from 4-0 down at Parc des Princes to produce a 6-1 second-leg victory two years ago.

More recently, however, Barca negotiated comfortably after a scoreless first leg in , easing to a 5-1 win at home.

It is a tie that the Red Devils are looking forward to, with centre-back Chris Smalling admitting that they cheered when they were drawn against the Catalan side.

Juan Mata was also bullish ahead of the tie.

“We are Manchester United and we are representing one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he told the Daily Star. “Fear is not the word. Respect is the word.

“We also have to trust ourselves and know that if we have a good day we can give them a game.

“Obviously they are in a good moment and they are top of the table in but we are confident that we are Manchester United and we can have two good games and we can qualify.”

Indeed, going into this encounter, the mood around Old Trafford is a distinctly confident one, despite three defeats in their last four matches.

“I don’t think Barcelona are as good as they were,” United great Paul Scholes, who was on the wrong end of defeats in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals against Barca, told Premier League Productions.

The Camp Nou side continue to set the standard in Spain, where they opened up a decisive 11-point advantage at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over at the weekend.

Unlike United, who are forced to battle hard on two fronts as they seek to secure a top four Premier League finish, Barca’s focus can be on the Champions League.

Valverde, however, is approaching the tie mindful of the danger that their opponents carry in their ranks.

“They are a powerful team,” he warned his players. “Physically they are really strong and they know how to put pressure on their opponents. They have players who are physically very powerful, and they can be dangerous strategically as well.

“Barcelona have never won at Old Trafford I believe and we are going to try and change that.”

Even if Barca do get the win on Wednesday, United have shown already this season that they are not a side to discount. This classic tie is set to go all the way.