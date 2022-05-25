We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in the last five years after beating Aston Villa 3-2 on the final day of the season. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool were hoping City would slip up to get their hands on the title, but the win for Manchester City marks Pep Guardiola's 11th major trophy for the club since 2016.

Premier League Champions 21/22!!! 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/FzOuKblPZd — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

To celebrate, Kitbag has released special merchandise to mark another addition to the trophy cabinet. You can get the home, away, and third City kits - all with a special print on the back saying 'Champions 21/22' and an image of the Premier League trophy in the centre.

There's also an option of a navy T-shirt with a print donning the Etihad stadium and the words, 'Buzzing Champions 2021-2022'.

Here's how you can get a hold of the Champions shirt collection:

Get the men's (£67.50) or women's (£61.20) shirt from Kitbag

Get the men' shirt from Kitbag for £85.00

Get the men's from Kitbag for £63.00

Get the adult (£25.00) and kids (£20.00) t-shirts from Kitbag