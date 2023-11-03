'This manager is strong' - Erik ten Hag responds to accusation that Man Utd don't have defined playing style while backing squad to bounce back from poor start

Under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appeared defiant before the press on Friday after his playing style came under question.

Ten Hag defends playing style

Highlights key injuries

Insists he is "strong" amid rising criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutchman has seen his position come under scrutiny and his grip on the dressing room placed in doubt in recent days, after his side fell to their eighth defeat of the season on Wednesday. Some criticisms have concerned a perceived lack of playing style at Old Trafford, thus ditching the football identity that was synonymous with his time at Ajax - and which landed him the United job in the first place.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Ten Hag defended his approach in Friday's press conference, stating: "I came here with my philosophy, based on possession, but also to combine it with the DNA of Man United, also with the players and their character. We combined it last year and we played very good football last season.

"I want to play from the back and we try that in every game, but like against Man City, if they are good at pressing, it's a good option to go direct. We want to press, then go direct, because we have the players who are very good at it. The intention is clear, but the execution isn't there. In the moment we're in, with so many changes, we can't line up the same game each time and we have to swap. We miss players in the back four and every time we have to adjust, which doesn't help the routines."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While injuries have plagued United's start to the campaign, it is supposed player unrest that has cast doubt over Ten Hag's viability at the helm. Several reports suggest that the Dutchman has lost the confidence of the dressing room, with two decisions in particular key to his unraveling. But Ten Hag was quick to dispel any notion of a lack of togetherness among the squad.

"They [the players] are positive," he added. "They want to put this right and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day, we've had two big setbacks, but we'll fight back. The dressing room is strong, the staff are strong and this manager is strong."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? Fulham await at Craven Cottage in the league on Saturday, where anything but three points will ramp up the pressure on the Red Devils boss.