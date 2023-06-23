Man City & Milan giants face competition for USMNT & Fulham defender Antonee Robinson as Marseille join transfer race

Marseille have reportedly joined Manchester City, Inter and AC Milan in the race for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

Left-back has impressed for Cottagers

Approaching final year of contract

Interest being shown from across Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international is attracting plenty of interest once again in the summer transfer window as he approaches the final year of his contract in west London. With no extension agreed as yet, the Cottagers may have little option but to sell before the next deadline.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have been linked with Robinson for some time, as Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners find themselves without a recognised left-back, while Serie A giants from Milan are also mulling over moves. Foot Mercato is, however, reporting that the talented 25-year-old could be taken to Ligue 1 by Marseille.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Robinson has spent three years at Fulham, with two of those campaigns allowing him to grace a Premier League stage. He also formed part of the USMNT squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Robinson has taken in 108 appearances for Fulham, with his stock soaring along the way, and it may be that he gets the chance to take another step forward in his career this summer as leading sides from across Europe continue to monitor his potential availability.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!