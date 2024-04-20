Lyon Women vs PSG Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League semi-final

How to watch the Champions League match between Lyon and Paris Saint Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain renew hostilities in the latest instalment of Le Classique as they lock horns in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final tie on Saturday, with derby bragging rights and a place in the final both at stake.

Lyon are the record holders of this competition, lifting the trophy eight times, while their Parisian rivals are dreaming of tasting success for the first time in their history.

The hosts made it to the Champions League semi-final after they saw off the challenge of Portuguese champions Benfica in the last eight, recording a comfortable 6-1 aggregate victory over the two legs.

PSG, meanwhile, recovered from opening their Champions League campaign with two straight group stage defeats to qualify for the knockout stage from a tricky group that contained Ajax, Bayern Munich and Roma.

Jocelyn Precheur's side then went on to claim a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over Swedish side Hacken to set up this tie.

Lyon vs Paris Saint Germain kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm BST Venue: Stade Gerard Houllier

Lyon and Paris Saint Germain lock horns at the Stade Gerard Houllier on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Lyon vs Paris Saint Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Lyon and PSG will be available to watch on DAZN and TNT Sports 3 in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lyon team news

The hosts will be unable to call upon the services of Sara Dabritz, Sally Julini, Liana Joseph and Ada Hegerberg due to injury, while there are also major doubts over the availability of Eugenie Le Sommer and Delphine Cascarino's availability after the duo picked up injuries while representing France earlier this month.

Kadidiatou Diani, a summer transfer from Paris, has been in fine scoring form for Lyon this season and is currently leading the Women's Champions League top-scorer charts with seven goals.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock, Gilles, Bacha, Van de Donk, Horan, Egurrola; Diani, Majri, Becho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Benkarth Defenders: Carpenter, Gilles, Bathy, Bacha, Mbock, Morroni, Sombath, Majri Midfielders: Van de Donk, Marozsan, Dabritz, Dumornay, Egurrola Forwards: Cascarino, Diani, Le Sommer, Becho

Paris Saint Germain team news

Pauline Dudek, Clare Hunt, Oriane Francois, and Lieke Martens are among the players out with injuries on Saturday for PSG.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Tabita Chawinga will form a deadly striker partnership up top, having fired 44 goals between them this season across all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain Women possible XI: Kiedrzynek; Gaetino, De Almeida, Samoura; Vangsgaard, Geyoro, Baltimore, Albert, Karchaoui; Katoto, Chawinga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Szperkowska Defenders: Dudek, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Gaetino, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt Midfielders: Jean-Francois, Geyora, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Albert, Folquet, Ebayilin Forwards: Katoto, Bachmann, Van Leer, Thorvaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/10/23 PSG Women 0-0 Lyon Women France Division 1 Women 10/09/23 Lyon Women 2-0 PSG Women France Cup Women 21/05/23 PSG Women 0-1 Lyon Women France Division 1 Women 13/05/23 Lyon Women 2-1 PSG Women France Cup Women 11/12/22 Lyon Women 0-1 PSG Women France Division 1 Women

