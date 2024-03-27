Lyon Women vs Benfica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Lyon Women and Benfica Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lyon Women will welcome Benfica Women to the Groupama Stadium for their Women's Champions League quarter-finals second-leg clash on Wednesday.

Playing in front of their home support, Les Fenottes will carry the edge, having picked up a 2-1 win in the opening played in Lisbon last week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lyon Women vs Benfica Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Groupama Stadium

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnaise - commercially known as Groupama Stadium - in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lyon Women vs Benfica Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica is available to watch and stream online through TNT Sports 2, DAZN, DAZN 1 and discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Lyon Women team news

Amid reports linking Sonia Bompastor to become Emma Hayes' successor at Chelsea this summer, the Lyon boss is expected to miss forward Ada Hegerberg for the fourth straight game on account of injury.

Griedge Mbock, Lindsey Horan, Sara Dabritz and Delphine Cascarino were all rested in last weekend's 7-0 thrashing of Lille in the domestic league, and are in line for recalls.

However, Wendie Renard may need to be content with a spot on the bench.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock, Gilles, Bacha; Egurrola, Horan, Dabritz; Majri, Cascarino, Diani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth, Ammar Defenders: Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sangare, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Marques, Bathy, Belhout-Achi Midfielders: Majri, Dabritz, Marozsan, Egurrola, Van de Donk, Swierot, Horan, Mendy, Oillic, Bethi, Charpentier, Coutel Forwards: Dumornay, Le Sommer, Diani, Cascarino, Becho, Joseph

Benfica Women team news

Benfica coach Filipa Patao will be without midfielder Leticia Almeida due to a knee injury, while Nycole Raysla is a doubt following her knock from the first leg.

In addition, Portuguese attacker Jessica Silva also remains a doubt after missing out on the matchday squad in the last two games.

Benfica Women possible XI: Pauels; Lais, Costa, Ucheibe; Alves, Gasper, Faria, Falcon; Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Nazareth, Davidson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pauels, Vilao, R. Costa Defenders: Seica, Rebelo, Almendariz, Alves, C. Costa, Amado, Santos, D. Silva, M. Silva, Salvador Midfielders: Alidou, Faria, Ucheibe, Norton, Pauleta, Gasper, Falcon, Araujo Forwards: Cintra, Raysla, Nazareth, J. Silva, Davidson, Nogueira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Olympique Lyonnais Women and SL Benfica Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 19, 2024 SL Benfica 1-2 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League December 9, 2021 SL Benfica 0-5 Olympique Lyonnais UEFA Women's Champions League October 14, 2021 Olympique Lyonnais 5-0 SL Benfica UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links