Delphine Cascarino Lyon Women 2023-24
Champions League
team-logo
Groupama Academy Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

Lyon Women vs Benfica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Champions LeagueLyonSL BenficaLyon vs SL Benfica

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Lyon Women and Benfica Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lyon Women will welcome Benfica Women to the Groupama Stadium for their Women's Champions League quarter-finals second-leg clash on Wednesday.

Playing in front of their home support, Les Fenottes will carry the edge, having picked up a 2-1 win in the opening played in Lisbon last week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lyon Women vs Benfica Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 27, 2024
Kick-off time:5:45 pm GMT
Venue:Groupama Stadium

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnaise - commercially known as Groupama Stadium - in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on Wednesday, March 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Lyon Women vs Benfica Women online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here
DAZNWatch here
DAZN 1Watch here

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica is available to watch and stream online through TNT Sports 2, DAZN, DAZN 1 and discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Lyon Women team news

Amid reports linking Sonia Bompastor to become Emma Hayes' successor at Chelsea this summer, the Lyon boss is expected to miss forward Ada Hegerberg for the fourth straight game on account of injury.

Griedge Mbock, Lindsey Horan, Sara Dabritz and Delphine Cascarino were all rested in last weekend's 7-0 thrashing of Lille in the domestic league, and are in line for recalls.

However, Wendie Renard may need to be content with a spot on the bench.

Lyon Women possible XI: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock, Gilles, Bacha; Egurrola, Horan, Dabritz; Majri, Cascarino, Diani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Endler, Belhadj, Benkarth, Ammar
Defenders:Renard, Bacha, Morroni, Carpenter, Sangare, Sombath, Sylla, Gilles, Marques, Bathy, Belhout-Achi
Midfielders:Majri, Dabritz, Marozsan, Egurrola, Van de Donk, Swierot, Horan, Mendy, Oillic, Bethi, Charpentier, Coutel
Forwards:Dumornay, Le Sommer, Diani, Cascarino, Becho, Joseph

Benfica Women team news

Benfica coach Filipa Patao will be without midfielder Leticia Almeida due to a knee injury, while Nycole Raysla is a doubt following her knock from the first leg.

In addition, Portuguese attacker Jessica Silva also remains a doubt after missing out on the matchday squad in the last two games.

Benfica Women possible XI: Pauels; Lais, Costa, Ucheibe; Alves, Gasper, Faria, Falcon; Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Nazareth, Davidson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pauels, Vilao, R. Costa
Defenders:Seica, Rebelo, Almendariz, Alves, C. Costa, Amado, Santos, D. Silva, M. Silva, Salvador
Midfielders:Alidou, Faria, Ucheibe, Norton, Pauleta, Gasper, Falcon, Araujo
Forwards:Cintra, Raysla, Nazareth, J. Silva, Davidson, Nogueira

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Olympique Lyonnais Women and SL Benfica Women across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 19, 2024SL Benfica 1-2 Olympique LyonnaisUEFA Women's Champions League
December 9, 2021SL Benfica 0-5 Olympique LyonnaisUEFA Women's Champions League
October 14, 2021Olympique Lyonnais 5-0 SL BenficaUEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links

