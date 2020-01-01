Lookman and Mahrez in Premier League Team of the Week

The Nigerian forward and the Algeria international have been included among the best performing players in the week under review

forward Ademola Lookman and winger Riyad Mahrez have been named in the Premier League Team of the Week.

Lookman delivered an eye-catching performance for the Craven Cottage outfit in their 2-1 victory over on Monday.

The 23-year-old returned to in the summer, teaming up with the Cottagers from German side on a season-long loan.

More teams

The forward scored his second goal for Scott Parker’s men in the encounter which helped his side move off the Premier League bottom three.

The Nigerian forward opened the scoring after a fine combination with international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Mahrez, meanwhile, bagged his first hat-trick for Manchester City since joining the club in the summer of 2018 from Leicester City.

The international’s efforts helped the Citizens demolish 5-0 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The winger also joined the likes of Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who have been involved in more than 100 goals in the Premier League.

Following their fine displays for their respective clubs, the presenter of the Premier League Team of the Week Alan Shearer has included the African stars among the best performing players.

Article continues below

Lookman has now scored two goals and provided one assist in eight appearances since teaming up with Fulham.

Mahrez has four goals and one assist in 13 appearances to his credit across all competitions for Manchester City this season.

The forward will be expected to continue their impressive performances for their respective clubs in their next league outings.