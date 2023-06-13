Steven Gerrard close to Al-Ettifaq appointment in Saudi Pro League as Liverpool icon looks for lucrative job

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is reportedly close to being appointed Al-Ettifaq head coach in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool skipper was sacked by Premier League outfit Aston Villa last October after a string of poor results. Since then, he has been out of work and is currently a free agent. According to journalist Romain Molina, Gerrard has been approached by Ettifaq, the Saudi Pro League club, and he is on the verge of accepting a lucrative offer to become their new manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former England international has already flown to Saudi Arabia and is chalking out the final details of his contract before being appointed by The Knight of Ad-Dahna. Gerrard has also been linked with the Leicester City job after Dean Smith was shown the door following their relegation to the Championship.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gerrard is likely to be the first high-profile manager to take charge of a Saudi Pro League club. However, a host of other top-level tacticians are also linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, including AS Roma's Jose Mourinho. The former Villa coach will have plenty of time to mould his players according to his philosophy if he accepts the offer as the new Saudi Pro League season does not kick off until August.

DID YOU KNOW? Ettifaq have won the Pro League twice in their history, and their last triumph came back in 1987.

WHAT NEXT? Gerrard will look to return Ettifaq to their glory days and strive to win his second league title as a manager, after winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in 2021.