Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reject Real Madrid offer to swap Pogba for James

USA international Erik Palmer-Brown has joined Wien on loan with an option to buy from .

The 22-year-old defender moved to Manchester from KC last summer and spend last season on loan in the Eredivisie with KV Kortrijk and NAC Breda.

"The brand new stadium and the whole infrastructure really impressed and convinced me," Palmer-Brown told the club's website.

"What also really impressed me when I came to visit a week and a half ago was that the players immediately introduced themselves to me during the drinking break during training - that was great, it says a lot about the character of the team and the club."