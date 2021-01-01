Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi tabbed for Juve move

Trabzonspor announce Gervinho addition
Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said his club has signed Gervinho and Bruno Peres.
Gervinho, 33, is well-travelled with stops in France, England, China and Italy, but Turkey will represent a new location for him.
“Bruno Peres and Gervinho are closed business," Agaoglu said via Forza Parma. "They will arrive for signature within 8-10 days, depending on the situation and travel possibilities “
Legia Warsaw sign Emreli and Hanna
Legia Warsaw have signed Mahir Emreli and Joel Abu Hanna, according to the league's website.
Emreli, 23, is a forward from Azerbaijan, while Hanna, 23, was born in Germany.
Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Man City
Riyad Mahrez wants to play for Manchester City for the rest of his career, even if that means his role is eventually reduced as he ages.
The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season - the most he's ever done since arriving from Leicester City - and has the chance to add a Champions League trophy to his resume after already securing his third Premier League title.
Tielemans to discuss Leicester City extension
Fresh off scoring the FA Cup winner for Leicester City this weekend, Youri Tielemans will engage in contract discussions with Leicester City, writes the Daily Mail.
The midfielder has two years left on his contract. A new deal would catapult him up the wage sheet to make him one of the Foxes' top earners.
Qualifying for the Champions League is seen as a key determinent in whether Leicester can afford to pay Tielemans what he desires long-term.
Man Utd head coach Stoney doesn't regret stepping down
Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney said her decision to step down is “the right choice for the right reasons” after her final game in charge on Sunday.
She has been linked to an NWSL move as her next step.
Zidane denies exit reports
Zinedine Zidane has denied he has already informed his Real Madrid players of his resignation.
Several publications reported late in the week that the manager was openly discussing his exit behind the scenes.
Icardi tabbed for Juve move (Calciomercato)
The PSG striker could help make up for the possible losses of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala
Mauro Icardi has been tabbed for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus, with his family said to prefer life in Italy over France, claims Calciomercato.
Several other moves would likely have to happen first, however, with the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and/or Paulo Dybala needed to create an attacking vacancy in Turin.
Since moving to PSG, Icardi has yet to match his best Serie A output, when he scored scored 29 league goals in 2017-18 at Inter.