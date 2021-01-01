Live Blog

India 0-0 Qatar: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifier LIVE!

The Blue Tigers resume their 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a match against the Asian champions...

Qatar pushing right from the start

2021-06-03T17:03:26Z

A few early crosses in the Indian box, Gurpreet having to check one off'f the right foot of Yusuf.Y and left-back Abdelkarim firing wide from the resultant corner. Adbel Aziz too testing Gurpreet in goal in the opening five minutes

Kick-off at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha

2021-06-03T16:55:44Z

India kick things off, playing from left to right, in their traditional blue kit

Sunil Chhetri was missing from the line-up when India recorded that historic goalless draw against Qatar at the very venue. The skipper is raring for action tonight!

Moments from kick-off

2021-06-03T16:52:34Z

Without Borges, without Thapa

India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.

Stimac's men resume their campaign against Qatar tonight, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15 respectively. 

Why is Anirudh Thapa not in the line-up?

2021-06-03T16:48:26Z

India are playing without the Chennaiyin midfielder in their World Cup qualifiers against Qatar

Here is why...

Full team sheet

2021-06-03T16:35:28Z

Manvir leads India's attack, Almoez Ali leads the line for Qatar

India XI: Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Pritam, Jhingan, Bose, Ashique, Bipin, Glan, Suresh, Chhetri, Manvir

subs: Dheeraj (GK), Amrinder (GK), Narender, Adil, Sahal, Pronay, Brandon, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Ishan, Akash


Qatar XI: Saad (GK), Abdelkarim, Musaab, Bassam, A.Aziz, Karim, Boualem, Yusuf.Y, Almoez, M.Muntari 

subs: S.Albrake (GK), M.Abunada (GK), Homam, M.Waad, Tarek, Hashim, S.Alhajri, Abdulrasheed, A.Maarifiya, Ismail.M, A.Alahrak, Barsham

How does India's table look?

2021-06-03T16:21:18Z

The Blue Tigers are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. In the earlier fixture in the group, Bangladesh (Topu Barman 84') rallied back with a late strike to hold Afghanistan (Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharifi 48') to a 1-1 draw.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh continue to sandwitch India with 5 and 2 points at the third and fifth spots respectively. Qatar and Oman lead the group table with 16 and 12 points respectively.

India are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach. Finishing third can book Sunil Chhetri and co. a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers. 

TEAM NEWS

2021-06-03T16:16:20Z

Glan Martins to start in place of injured Rowllin Borges for India

Borges sustained a hamstring injury in training, which is why Martins gets the nod in the XI. The FC Goa midfielder did well in in the Gaurs' maiden AFC Champions League run and had won praises from even the opponents' quarters.

 

2022 WCQ resumes for India

2021-06-03T16:11:07Z

India are all set to resume their World Cup qualifiers against Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, tonight

 

