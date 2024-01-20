This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Tunisia vs Mali: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Africa Cup of Nations
Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a resounding win against South Africa, Mali face off against Tunisia in an intriguing AFCON 2023 contest.

Tunisia were handed a narrow defeat by Namibia in their opening encounter as Deon Hotto scored a goal just on the stroke of the final whistle to give Namibia all three points. The Carthage Eagles will be hoping to turn around their fortunes in their second game as anything other than a win could see them bow out of the competition.

Mali thundered two goals past South Africa in their CAF AFCON opener as Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko were both on the scoresheet for Mali. A win against a struggling Tunisia side could see them march into the knockout stages of the competition and also help them boost their confidence.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tunisia vs Mali kick-off time

Date:January 20, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm GMT
Venue:Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly

Tunisia and Mali will face off at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Tunisia vs Mali online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Tunisia and Mali will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture from GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tunisia team news

Tunisia have a major injury concern before their fixture against Mali with forward Taha Yassine Khenissi expected to be sidelined for the clash after hobbling off the pitch against Namibia.

Tunisia predicted XI: Said; Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Maaloul; Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni; Achouri, Jouini, Msakni

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hassen, Dahmen, Ben Said
Defenders:Jelassi, Meriah, Ghram, Maaloul, Valery, Abdi, Talbi, Kechrida, Haddadi
Midfielders:Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni, Tka, Mahmoud, Rafia
Forwards:Msakni, Jouini, Khenissi, Ltaief, Srarfi, Sliti, Ben Ouanes, Achouri

Mali team news

Mali will be heavily reliant on Spurs' midfielder Yves Bissouma to command the side's engine room with the midfielder touted to lead his side once again.

The two goalscorers from the previous round, Lassine Sinayoko and Hamari Traore will once again lead Tunisia's forward battery after a scintillating performance in their previous match.

Mali predicted XI: Diarra; Traore, Kouyate, Niakata, Sacko; Dieng, Bissouma, Haidara; Doumbia; Sinayoko, Koita

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Diawara, Diarra, Doumbia
Defenders:Traoré, Dante, Kouyaté, Niakaté (Sikou), Niakaté (Youssoufou), Sacko, Fofana
Midfielders:Haidara, Samassékou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, Traoré (Adama), Dieng, Traoré (Boubacar)
Forwards:Doumbia (Moussa), Sissoko, Doucouré, Diabaté, Koïta, Sinayoko, Dorgeles

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30 Mar 2022Tunisia 0-0 Mali WC Qualification CAF
25 Mar 2022Mali 0-1 Tunisia WC Qualification CAF
12 Jan 2022Tunisia 0-1 MaliAfrica Cup of Nations
16 Jun 2021Tunisia 1-0 MaliInternational Friendlies
28 Jun 2019Tunisia 1-1 MaliAfrica Cup of Nations

