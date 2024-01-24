Tanzania vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Tanzania and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DR Congo looks to finish the AFCON 2023 group stages with a win and make it through to the next round as they face Tanzania who'll be aiming to weave themselves a fairytale in the last match.

Tanzania have just one point to show from their two games as they drew against Zambia in their last game. With just one point separating them and the two sides above them, they'll be hopeful of winning this game and securing a Round of 16 spot.

DR Congo, on the other hand, has a better chance than their rivals despite drawing both their games thus far. A win against Tanzania could see them march through the next stage whereas a loss could see them bow out of the tournament.

Tanzania vs DR Congo kick-off time

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly

Tanzania will cross swords with DR Congo at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Tanzania vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tanzania team news

Novatus Miroshi is back from his suspension after the midfielder was given the marching orders against Morocco in the CAF AFCON 2023 opener.

Tanzania have scored just one goal in their two games with Simon Msuva bagging an early goal against Zambia as he'll once again look to lead his nation's attack.

Tanzania predicted XI: Manula; Mnoga, Nondo, Hamad, Mohamed; Miroshi, Mkami; Kibu, Salum, Msuva; Samatta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kawawa, Kakalanya, Mnata, Manula Defenders: Mwamnyeto, Ahmad, Mnoga, Banda, Job, Mwaikenda, Husein, Zakaria, Danilo Midfielders: Mao, Salum, Abdillahi, Abraham, Yassin, Dennis, Allarakhia, Yahya, Bajana, Hamdoun, Omar Forwards: Kachwele, Starkie, Suleiman, Samatta, M'mombwa, Msuva

DR Congo team news

Mvumpa helped Congo salvage a point against Morocco after he came off the bench and the forward would be aiming to get a start in the eleven while the duo Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu will form the attack with the former netting a goal in their first game against Zambia.

DR Congo predicted XI: M'Pasi; Masuaku, Kiranga, Mbemba, Kalulu; Kakuta, Moutoussamy, Pickel; Wissa, Mvumpa, Bakambu



Position Players Goalkeepers: Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia Defenders: Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku Midfielders: Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu Forwards: Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Nov 2021 Tanzania 0-3 DR Congo World Cup Qualification (CAF) 2 Sept 2021 DR Congo 1-1 Tanzania World Cup Qualification (CAF)

