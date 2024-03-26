Spain vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Spain and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two international heavyweights lock horns at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as European powerhouses Spain host South American mammoths Brazil in an international friendly.

Spain lost a narrow clash against Colombia at the Bernabeu. The side has Croatia and Italy in their Euro 2024 group and they would be vying to complete their preparations for the showpiece event with a win here.

Brazil, on the other hand, won a thrilling encounter against Gareth Southgate's England as the Selecao won 1-0. The visitors would be aiming to answer any questions during their friendly clash with the Copa America 2024 around the corner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

How to watch Spain vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Spain and Brazil will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports Online with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Barcelona prodigy Pau Cubarsi debuted for Spain in their previous outing against Colombia with Real Sociedad's shot-stopper Alex Remiro and Athletic Bilbao's defender Dani Vivian debuting for La Furia Roja.

The likes of Unai Simon, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Carvajal, and Robin Le Normand were on the bench and they would be gearing up to come back into the side with Spain aiming to make wholesale changes before their clash against Brazil.

Spain predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Raya, Remiro Defenders: Carvajal, Navas, Porro, Normand, Cubarsi, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo, Gaya Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Baena, Merino, Ruiz, Sancet Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Oyarzabal, Williams, Yamal, Olmo, Sarabia, Moreno

Brazil team news

Liverpool and Manchester City's star shot-stoppers are injured with Alisson Becker and Ederson yet to recover from their knocks meaning Athletico Paranaense's goalkeeper Bento could be offered his second cap for Brazil.

There is yet no confirmation surrounding Richarlison's availability with the Spurs forward yet to recover from his knee issue.

Despite Endrick's scintillating strike to break the deadlock against England, the marquee striker should be offered a substitute appearance only.

Brazil predicted XI: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Jardim, Rafael Defenders: Danilo, Bremer, Lucas, Couto, Bruno, Murilo, Wendell Midfielders: Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz, Andre, Pereira, Gomes, Maia Forwards: Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Endrick, Pepe, Savio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Jun 2013 Brazil 3-0 Spain FIFA Confederations Cup 13 Nov 1999 Spain 0-0 Brazil International Friendly 12 Sep 1990 Spain 3-0 Brazil International Friendly 01 Jun 1986 Brazil 1-0 Spain FIFA World Cup 8 Jul 1981 Brazil 1-0 Spain International Friendly

