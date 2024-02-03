Qatar vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Reigning AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar look to recapture the Asian throne when they lock horns with a high-flying Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Qatar defeated Palestine in the Round of 16 to earn a spot in the next stage of the competition as Hassan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif scored on either side of the half to double their lead after conceding a goal in the 36th minute.
Uzbekistan, on the other hand, put on a scintillating show against Thailand in the Round of 16 beating them 2-1. The contest against Qatar would be a challenging task but Uzbekistan have all the arsenal to continue their fairytale.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Qatar vs Uzbekistan kick-off time
|Date:
|February 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Al Bayt Stadium
Qatar and Uzbekistan will face off at the Al Bayt Stadium on February 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Qatar vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Qatar and Uzbekistan will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Qatar team news
Qatar remains without any injury concerns and can field a strong eleven to feature against Uzbekistan.
Ro-Ro featured for the first time for Qatar since matchday one with the defender marching into the eleven and can feature once again for the side.
Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos scored two crucial goals for Qatar in the Round of 16 and the former could once again play a pivotal role in his nation's success.
Qatar predicted XI: Barsham; Al-Rawi, Khoukhi, Mendes; Ro-Ro, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Fatehi, Waad; Ali, Afif
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Al-Sheeb, Barsham, Zakaria
|Defenders:
|Almahdi, Mendes, Khokhi, Ro-Ro, Salman, Al-Brake, Ahmed, Al-Rawi
|Midfielders:
|Fatehi, Gaber, Hatem, Al-Haydos, Assadalla, Waad, Meshaal, Mohammed
|Forwards:
|Alaaeldin, Al Ganehi, Afif, Abdurisag, Ali, Mohammad, Muneer
Uzbekistan team news
Igor Sergeyev missed out on Uzbekistan's Round of 16 clash after hobbling off the pitch against Australia in the group stage and he could miss out from action once again.
Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored another crucial goal for his side as the forward bagged the winner against Thailand.
Uzbekistan predicted XI: Yusupov; Khusanov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev; Turgunboev, Urunov, Kholmatov, Sayfiev; Masharipov; Fayzullaev
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yusupov, Nematov, Ergashev
|Defenders:
|Khamraliev, Alijonov, Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Abdurakhmatov
|Midfielders:
|Kholmatov, Shukurov, Iskanderov, Hamrobekov, Masharipov, Urunov, Boltaboev, Turgunboev, Erkinov, Fayzullaev, Umarov
|Forwards:
|Abdikholikov, Sergeyev, Amonov
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28 Mar 2017
|Uzbekistan 1-0 Qatar
|World Cup Qualification
|6 Sept 2016
|Qatar 0-1 Uzbekistan
|World Cup Qualification
|18 Jun 2013
|Uzbekistan 5-1 Qatar
|World Cup Qualification
|16 Oct 2012
|Qatar 0-1 Uzbekistan
|World Cup Qualification
|7 Jan 2011
|Qatar 0-2 Uzbekistan
|AFC Asian Cup