Manchester United vs Lyon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Man Utd and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United are set to face French giants Olympique Lyonnais in a club friendly game at the Murrayfield Stadium on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag's side started their pre-season with a 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo, Norway, where youngsters Noah Emeran and Joe Hugill found the back of the net as Mason Mount made his non-competitive club debut.

United's next set of friendlies will be against the likes of Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Dortmund in the United States after they face Lyon.

Meanwhile, Les Gones picked up a 2-1 victory against amateur side De Treffers in the Netherlands. After the game against United, Laurent Blanc's side has a few more friendlies lined up across Europe before they begin with their Ligue 1 season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Lyon kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: M urrayfield Stadium

The club friendly game between Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais is scheduled for July 19, 2023, at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but is available to stream live online through MUTV.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

The English side has agreed to sign Andre Onana from Inter, and the goalkeeper should be ready to represent United during the US tour.

Many first-team players such as Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes will be allowed to train in Carrington, while Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with the club he left in 2015.

Fred is back from a knock and is included for the trip to Edinburgh, but goalkeeper Tom Heaton has not made the 24-man squad along with the injured defensive duo of Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett.

Man Utd possible XI: Bishop; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, Hannibal, Mainoo; Sancho, Hugill, Diallo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bishop, Harrison, Kovar Defenders: Evans, Fernandez, Fish, Jurado, Martinez, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Williams Midfielders: Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Hansen-Aaroen, Mainoo, Mount, Van de Beek Forwards: Amad, Antony, Emeran, Forson, Hugill, Sancho

Lyon team news

Right-back Clinton Mata and midfielder Skelly Alvero have joined the club among the summer transfers dealings.

However, several notable names such as Jerome Boateng, Thiago Mendes and Moussa Dembele have exited Lyon. Defender Dejan Lovren suffered a thigh injury in the De Treffers win, while Maxence Caqueret is out with a broken hand.

Lyon possible XI: Lopes; Kumbedi, Sarr, Diomande, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Lepenant, Reine-Adelaide; Jeffinho, Lacazette, Sarr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopes, Patouillet, Riou Defenders: Diomande, Tagliafico, Lukeba, Henrique, Laaziri, Kumbedi, Mata, M. Sarr, Ndiaye, Kone, Ekambi Midfielders: Tolisso, Camilo, Lepenant, Da Silva, Reine-Adelaide, Alvero, El Arouch Forwards: A. Sarr, Lacazette, Kadewere, Cherki, Barcola, Jeffinho, Lega

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 5, 2008 Manchester United 1-0 Lyon UEFA Champions League February 21, 2008 Lyon 1-1 Manchester United UEFA Champions League November 23, 2004 Manchester United 2-1 Lyon UEFA Champions League September 15, 2004 Lyon 2-2 Manchester United UEFA Champions League

