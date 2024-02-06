How to watch the Asian Cup match between Jordan and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jordan will be vying to enter their maiden AFC Asian Cup final as they cross swords with a high-flying South Korea at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Jordan have made it through to their first semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup as they defeated Tajikistan in the quarter-finals. The Chivalrous are yet to defeat their semi-final opponents in their history as they look to continue their fairytale in the continental competition.

South Korea have been heavily dependent on some last-minute heroics from their forwards in the knockout stages. Hwang Hee-chan equalized the billing against Australia in the 96th minute while Spurs' forward Son Heung-Min thundered the winner in extra time to help the Asian heavyweights march into the last four.

Jordan vs South Korea kick-off time

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 :00 pm GMT Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Jordan and South Korea will face off at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on February 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Jordan vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC Asian Cup semi-final between Jordan and South Korea will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the UK.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jordan team news

Jordan posted their second clean sheet of the competition in the quarter-finals and Yazeed Abulaila could continue between the sticks for Jordan.

Hamza Al-Dardour was handed the marching orders in Jordan's Round of 16 victory but the forward could return to the side after serving his suspension.

Jordan predicted XI: Aby Laila; Nasib, Al-Arab, Al-Ajalin; Haddad, Ayed, Sadeh, Al-Mardi; Al-Taamari, Olwan; Al-Naimat

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abulaila, Al-Fakhouri, Al-Juaidi Defenders: Abu Hashish, Nasib, Marei, Al-Arab, Shelbaieh, Al-Ajalin, Bani Yaseen, Haddad Midfielders: Abu Taha, Abu Zrayq, Al-Rawabdeh, Al-Taamari, Al-Mardi, Ayed, Sadeh, Rateb, Al-Rashdan, Abu Jalbosh, Al-Awadat, Awad Forwards: Olwan, Al-Naimat

South Korea team news

South Korea have just one player ruled out of the fixture as Kim Seung-gyu is nursing a cruciate ligament tear.

The Reds needed some late heroics from the Premier League duo of Son Heung-Min and Hwang Hee-Chan and the talismanic forwards would be vying to get some early goals to march into the finals of the AFC Asian Cup.

South Korea predicted XI: Hyeon-woo; Tae-hwan, Min-jae, Young-gwon, Young-woo; Jin-seop, In-beom; Kang-in, Heung-min, Hee-chan; Gue-sung



Position Players Goalkeepers: Seung-gyu, Bum-keun, Hyeon-woo Defenders: Ki-je, Jin-su, Min-jae, Seung-hyun, Young-gwon, Young-woo, Tae-hwan, Ju-sung, Ji-soo Midfielders: Yong-woo, In-beom, Hyun-seok, Jae-sung, Soon-min, Seon-min, Jin-seop, Woo-yeong, Kang-in, Hyun-jun Forwards: Heung-min, Gue-sung, Hee-chan, Hyeon-gyu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Jan 2024 Jordan 2-2 South Korea AFC Asian Cup 14 Nov 2014 Jordan 0-1 South Korea International Friendly 5 Sept 2008 South Korea 1-0 Jordan International Friendly 7 Jun 2008 Jordan 0-1 South Korea FIFA World Cup 31 May 2008 South Korea 2-2 Jordan FIFA World Cup

