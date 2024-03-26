France vs Chile: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between France and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France aim to shake off their defeat against Germany in their previous outing as they face South American opposition in Chile in a friendly clash at the Stade Orange Velodrome.

Didier Deschamps' men play their last game before their preparations for Euro 2024 in Germany starting in June. Les Bleus will therefore be determined to change their fortunes against Chile and wrap up the international break with a win.

Chile, on the other hand, dumped three goals past Albania in their previous friendly and they would be confident of producing an upset against the 2018 World champions.

France vs Chile kick-off time

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Orange Velodrome



How to watch France vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between France and Chile will be available to stream on Viaplay Sports Online in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

France team news

French superstar Antoine Griezmann was an injury concern for Les Bleus with the forward hobbling off the pitch against Germany.

Aston Villa's midfielder Boubacar Kamara is also confined to the treatment room alongside Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

OGC Nice's midfielder Khephren Thuram has also dropped to the U-21s side ruling him out of the clash.

Arsenal's brick wall William Saliba will return in the back line alongside electrifying left-back Theo Hernandez as Deschamps looks to shuffle a stacked roster.

Hernandez's club teammate Olivier Giroud is also touted to return to the eleven with the marquee goalscorer given the responsibility to spearhead the host's forward battery.

France predicted XI: Maignan; Clauss, Saliba, Konate, T Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Kolo Muani, Giroud, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, L. Hernandez, Kounde, T. Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Clauss Midfielders: Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Camavinga, Guendouzi, Zaire-Emery Forwards: Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Diaby

Chile team news

Alexis Sanchez is touted to become the most decorated player in his country's history as the Inter forward prepares to pick up his 162th cap if he features in the eleven.

The injury-absentees for the visitors include Erick Pulgar, Diego Valdes and Guillermo Maripan.

Chile predicted XI: Bravo; Isla, Diaz, Lichnovsky, Suazo; Echeverria, Nunez; Osorio, Alexis, Davila; Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bravo, Cortes, Arias Defenders: Isla, Lichnovsky, Catalan, Diaz, Echeverria, Sierralta, Suazo, Galdames, Fernandez Midfielders: Pavez, Perez, Nunez, Bolados, Zavala Forwards: A. Sanchez, Vargas, Davila, Diaz, Aravena, Assadi, Osorio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Aug 2011 France 1-1 Chile International Friendly 01 Sept 2001 Chile 2-1 France International Friendly 22 Mar 1994 France 3-1 Chile International Friendly 16 Mar 1960 France 6-0 Chile International Friendly 19 Jul 1930 France 0-1 Chile FIFA World Cup

