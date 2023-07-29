Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Whether in any competition or in a club friendly such as Saturday's meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid would continue to be referred to as a 'Clasico' tie.

As the Spanish giants clash at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, Xavi's men recently faced a 5-3 loss against Arsenal, while Carlo Ancelotti's outfit emerged 2-0 winners against Manchester United.

With Barca's 2-0 win over Vissel Kobe and Real beating AC Milan 3-2, both teams began their pre-season campaigns with wins.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm BST Venue: AT&T Stadium

It will kick off at 9:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the UK. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Alejandro Balde recovered from a knock to his ankle and was introduced as a second-half substitute against Arsenal. However, new signing Inigo Martinez will have to wait for his club debut as the defender remains sidelined with a football injury.

Although the likes of Balde, Ferran Torres, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie will all be looking to start in the Clasico tie, they are likely to have a role to play at some stage.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Kessie, Romeu, De Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, J. Araujo, Dest, Lenglet, Faye, Valle Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Gundogan, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido Forwards: Lewandowski, Dembele, Fati, Ferran, Raphinha, Abde, Yamal

Real Madrid team news

The Spanish capital side's new signing in Arda Guler would also remain a doubt on account of a thigh problem, while Dani Ceballos is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

It's been a healthy exchange for a spot in goal between Andriy Lunin and Thibaut Courtois, although the latter may be given the nod despite Lunin keeping a clean sheet in the Man United win.

Meanwhile, players such as Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos will also be raring to start on Saturday.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Pineiro, Fran Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Vazquez, Fran Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Paz Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 6, 2023 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey March 20, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga March 3, 2023 Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona Copa del Rey January 16, 2023 Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup October 16, 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona La Liga

