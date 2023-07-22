Barcelona vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the club friendly match between Barcelona and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona and Juventus will kick off their US tour in a club friendly game against each other at the Levi's Stadium in California on Saturday.

The Blaugrana clinched the La Liga last season and began their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo.

Juve only managed a Europa Conference League spot after they saw 10 league points docked due to financial misconduct last season.

Besides Barca, the Bianconeri will also face Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the Soccer Champions Tour.

Barcelona vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30am BST Venue: Levi's Stadium

The club friendly game between Barcelona and Juventus is scheduled for July 23, 2023, at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA.

It will kick off at 3:30am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to stream online live in the UK, however, GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Xavi included youngsters Aleix Garrido, Ander Astralaga and Lamine Yamal, besides new signings such as Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez in his 32-member squad for the US trip.

Although Porto bound Nico Gonzalez has been left out, the likes of Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie have been included despite being linked with other clubs.

Meanwhile, it's going to be a fresh start for Oriol Romeu who has joined his boyhood club from Girona.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; R. Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso; Gundogan, Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: R. Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Dest, Lenglet, Martinez, Faye, Valle, J. Araujo Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Ezzalzouli, Gundogan, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Yamal

Juventus team news

Close to moves away from the club, Leonardo Bonucci has been left out of the traveling members. However, Weston McKennie is back after his loan move to Leeds United fell through.

Yet to recover from a collarbone injury, Nicolo Fagioli is set to miss out, while Moise Kean is ruled out with a flexor problem.

Tim Weah is likely to slot in place of the exiting Juan Cuadrado. And with Dusan Vlahovic also expected to leave on a big money transfer, Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik should start in attack.

Juventus possible XI: Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Daffara, Pinsoglio Defenders: Danilo, Gatti, De Winter, Bremer, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Cambiaso Midfielders: Weah, Soul, McKennie, Locatelli, Rovella, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Miretti, Pogba, Kostic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz, Barrenechea Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 27, 2022 Barcelona 2-2 Juventus Club friendly August 9, 2021 Barcelona 3-0 Juventus Tofeo Juan Gamper December 9, 2020 Barcelona 0-3 Juventus Champions League October 29, 2020 Juventus 0-2 Barcelona Champions League November 23, 2017 Juventus 0-0 Barcelona Champions League

