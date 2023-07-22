Barcelona vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona and Juventus will kick off their US tour in a club friendly game against each other at the Levi's Stadium in California on Saturday.
The Blaugrana clinched the La Liga last season and began their pre-season with a 2-0 win against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo.
Juve only managed a Europa Conference League spot after they saw 10 league points docked due to financial misconduct last season.
Besides Barca, the Bianconeri will also face Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the Soccer Champions Tour.
Barcelona vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:30am BST
|Venue:
|Levi's Stadium
The club friendly game between Barcelona and Juventus is scheduled for July 23, 2023, at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA.
It will kick off at 3:30am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
The game is not available to stream online live in the UK, however, GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Xavi included youngsters Aleix Garrido, Ander Astralaga and Lamine Yamal, besides new signings such as Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez in his 32-member squad for the US trip.
Although Porto bound Nico Gonzalez has been left out, the likes of Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet and Franck Kessie have been included despite being linked with other clubs.
Meanwhile, it's going to be a fresh start for Oriol Romeu who has joined his boyhood club from Girona.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; R. Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso; Gundogan, Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|R. Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Dest, Lenglet, Martinez, Faye, Valle, J. Araujo
|Midfielders:
|Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Ezzalzouli, Gundogan, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Yamal
Juventus team news
Close to moves away from the club, Leonardo Bonucci has been left out of the traveling members. However, Weston McKennie is back after his loan move to Leeds United fell through.
Yet to recover from a collarbone injury, Nicolo Fagioli is set to miss out, while Moise Kean is ruled out with a flexor problem.
Tim Weah is likely to slot in place of the exiting Juan Cuadrado. And with Dusan Vlahovic also expected to leave on a big money transfer, Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik should start in attack.
Juventus possible XI: Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Daffara, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Danilo, Gatti, De Winter, Bremer, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Cambiaso
|Midfielders:
|Weah, Soul, McKennie, Locatelli, Rovella, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Miretti, Pogba, Kostic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz, Barrenechea
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 27, 2022
|Barcelona 2-2 Juventus
|Club friendly
|August 9, 2021
|Barcelona 3-0 Juventus
|Tofeo Juan Gamper
|December 9, 2020
|Barcelona 0-3 Juventus
|Champions League
|October 29, 2020
|Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
|Champions League
|November 23, 2017
|Juventus 0-0 Barcelona
|Champions League