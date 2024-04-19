How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al-Fayha, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr aim to continue their winning gallop as they welcome a struggling Al-Fayha side in a feisty Saudi Pro League encounter.

Al Nassr have managed four wins in their previous five domestic clashes with their solitary defeat coming against Al-Raed. The Saudi heavyweights will be vying to amass another three points and continue mounting pressure on Al-Hilal who are seeded at the summit.

Al Feyha, on the other hand, are situated in the ninth spot in the table with 35 points from 27 games this season. The side have picked up just two wins in their previous five but their victory against Al-Akhdoud will give them massive confidence heading into this encounter.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Fayha kick-off time

Date: April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: Al-Awwal Stadium

Al-Nassr host Al-Fayha at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two sides face off on April 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al-Fayha online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League encounter will be available to watch on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the clash will garner massive headlines with the Portuguese veteran banned for the next two games for violent conduct.

Anderson Talisca is also sidelined for Al-Nassr with the Brazilian's season over with a muscle injury. Waleed Abdullah and Sami Al-Najei (both muscle) are the other absentees for the hosts.

With Ronaldo and Talisca sidelined, the goalscoring responsibility will lie on the shoulders of Sadio Mane with the former Liverpool star scoring 10 goals and bagging six assists this season.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Maran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Al-Fayha team news

Mohammed Majrashi and Malik Al-Abdulmonem are the two injury concerns for Al-Fayha with the duo recovering from an ACL injury. While Majrashi is tipped to return in a month, Al-Abdulmonem's campaign has been cut short because of his knock.

Fashion Sakala will spearhead the visitor's forward battery having scored an astounding brace in Al-Fayha's victory last weekend in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Fayha predicted XI: Stojkovic; Al-Rashidi, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shuwaish; Al Baqawi, R. Kaabi, Al-Safri, K. Kaabi; Mandash, Nwakaeme, Sakala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stojković, Al-Kassar, Al Thumairy, Al-Deqeel Defenders: Konan, Al Khalaf, Al-Rashidi, Alqaydhi, Haqawi, Al Baqawi, Al-Showaish, Al Khalidi, Al Qaydhi, Al Rammah, Al Dowaish, Aman, Majrashi Midfielders: Sabiri, Cimirot, Ryller, Ruiz, Mandash, Zidan, Al-Kaabi, Alkhalaf, Kaabi, Al Anzi, Al Muqbel, Al Surur, Jadhami Forwards: Sakala, Nwakaeme, Pavkov, Majrashi, Al Harthi, Al Jubaya, Al Burayk, Onyekuru

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Feb 2024 Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Fayha AFC Champions League 14 Feb 2024 Al-Fayha 0-1 Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 28 Oct 2023 Al-Fayha 1-3 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 10 Apr 2023 Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 16 Oct 2022 Al-Nassr 4-0 Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League

