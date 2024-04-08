Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Saudi Super Cup semi-final

How to watch the Super Cup match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Saudi Arabian heavyweights cross swords in a feisty Super Cup clash as Al Hilal faces off against Al Nassr.

Al Hilal are currently seeded at the summit of the Saudi Pro League and by far have been the most feared outfit in the Middle East due to their thundering heroics. A crucial win here could see the powerhouses march into the finals and capture the Super Cup crown.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are capable of cutting their opposition's winning gallop short with the side boasting of having Cristiano Ronaldo in the roster with the Portuguese enjoying his spell with the club since his arrival.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: April 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The illustrious clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will be available to watch on DAZN and DAZN 1 in the UK.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Former PSG superstar Neymar Jr. is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign for Al Hilal because of a cruciate ligament tear he picked up back in October.

Former Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic is also touted to miss the clash with the Serbian forward in the injury room for the next two months.

Al Hilal will bank on Brazilian international Malcom to produce the goods in front of goal with the winger scoring 16 goals and bagging seven assists in all competitions this term.

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Lodi; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al Dawsari; Al Shehri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Rubaie, Al-Owais, Al-Wotayan, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulaihi, K. Al-Dawsari, Jahfali, Lodi, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Neves, Al-Malki, Al-Asmari, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Qahtani Forwards: Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Faraj, Michael, Malcom, Mitrovic

Al Nassr FC team news

Al Nassr also have a Brazilian missing from their roster with talismanic forward Talisca being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign due to a thigh injury.

Talisca joins Abdulelah Al-Amri, Waleed Abdullah, Sultan Al-Ghannam, and Abdullah Al-Khaibari who are all in the treatment room for Al Nassr.

The side haven't been hampered by Talisca's absence with Cristiano Ronaldo stepping up a notch in recent outings. The Portuguese international bagged consecutive hattricks against Al-Tai and Abha, respectively and after firing blanks against Damac, the veteran would be hungry for goals once again.

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Al Sulaiheem; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi, Ospina Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Feb 2024 Al Hilal 2-0 Al Nassr Friendly 1 Dec 2023 Al Hilal 3-0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 12 Aug 2023 Al Hilal 1-2 Al Nassr Super Cup 19 Apr 2023 Al Hilal 2-0 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 26 Dec 2022 Al Nassr 2-2 Al Hilal Saudi Pro League

