WATCH: Lisandro Martinez, that is awful! Man Utd defender nets bizarre own goal as he fails to make simple clearance to cap miserable defeat at Tottenham

Brendan Madden
Lisandro Martinez Man Utd 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedTottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez fluffed a simple clearance to put through his own net and cap a miserable defeat at Tottenham.

  • Martinez own goal seals defeat
  • Fernandes misses sitter at 0-0
  • Postecoglou secures first PL win

WHAT HAPPENED? Already trailing Tottenham by a goal in north London, Martinez unwittingly put the finishing touch to a flowing move from the home side, diverting Ben Davies' sliced finish past Andre Onana when it appeared the ball was heading wide.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United could have taken the lead when captain Bruno Fernandes was presented with a golden first-half chance. But it all went downhill after his horrendous miss as Spurs ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Facing questions of their direction on and off the pitch, United will be hoping for a morale-boosting performance against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

2093 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 41%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 12%Liverpool
  • 8%Chelsea
  • 9%Other
2093 Votes
Article continues below