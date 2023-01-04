The GOAT returns! Messi reports back to PSG after World Cup success with contract extension on the agenda

Lionel Messi has reported back to Paris having wrapped up celebrations after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi back in Paris

Was on leave following World Cup win

Contract talks with PSG rumble on

WHAT HAPPENED? It was confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain that Messi had officially returned to the French capital to report back for his club duties after being granted leave following the conclusion of his World Cup campaign in December, where Argentina won the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's return to Paris is an important one, not least due to the fact PSG have already returned to action and have looked fragile in the games following the World Cup, but because he is set to hold talks over his future after previously pledging to extend his contract with the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS: