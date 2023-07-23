Leicester vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Leicester and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester and Tottenham will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Leicester will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Northampton Town in their previous pre-season friendly. The team will be looking to pull off a comeback in the upcoming season, following their relegation from the Premier League.

Tottenham, on the other hand, will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to West Ham in their last match. Gianluca Scamacca's 78th-minute winner shattered Ange Postecoglou's hopes of starting his Spurs journey with a win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Rajamangala Stadium

The pre-season game between Tottenham and Leicester will be played at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand. Kick-off is at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Leicester vs Tottenham fixture will not be televised in the United Kingdom (UK). Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

While there are no injury concerns for Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, he is expected to make extensive alterations in this upcoming game against Tottenham, just like in their previous game against Leuven on Wednesday.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, Jamie Vardy is likely to remain at the King Power Stadium this summer and is set to lead the team as captain from the frontline.

Leicester City predicted XI: Iversen; Justin, Faes, Coady, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi; Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Smithies, Iversen Defenders: Doyle, Justin, Faes, Coady, Souttar, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas Midfielders: Barnes, Winks, Albrighton, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Praet, Choudhury, Soumare Forwards: Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka

Tottenham team news

Head coach Postecoglou is likely to use this match as another opportunity to assess his squad, so it wouldn't be surprising to witness two different XIs playing in each half.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil, Troy Parrott, Ryan Sessegnon, and Hugo Lloris will once again be missing, just like in the previous match against West Ham.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Reguilon; Skipp, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Austin, Vicario, Whiteman Defenders: Davies, Devine, Dier, Keeley, Maddison, Porro, Reguilon, Rodon, Romero, Royal, Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga, Udogie Midfielders: Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Perisic, Sarr, Skipp, White Forwards: Kane, Solomon, Son, Scarlett

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Leicester 4-1 Tottenham Premier League September 2022 Tottenham 6-2 Leicester Premier League May 2022 Tottenham 3-1 Leicester Premier League January 2022 Leicester 2-3 Tottenham Premier League May 2021 Leicester 2-4 Tottenham Premier League

Useful links